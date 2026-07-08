2026 NBA Summer League: 5 must-see games to watch

Sixteen days. That’s all that separates Night 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft from opening night of the NBA 2026 Summer League — a transition from realizing a lifelong dream to beginning a new journey with a new team and a new city.

Before the draft picks scatter from Brooklyn to their new homes around the country, they all have one destination on their agenda: participating in NBA Summer League from July 9-19 in Las Vegas, giving hoops-crazed fans a first glimpse at the future of the NBA.

A total of 76 games will be played over 11 days in the desert. Here are five you can’t miss.

1. Top two picks collide: Wizards vs. Jazz (Thurs., July 9, 9 ET, ESPN)

We don’t have to wait long to see one of the marquee matchups of the entire Summer League, as the top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft — Washington’s AJ Dybantsa and Utah’s Darryn Peterson — will meet in primetime on the opening night of the competition.

The 2026 Draft class is considered by many to be one of the deepest and most talented draft classes in recent memory — a group filled with potential franchise-changers. We’ll get to see two of those prospects share an NBA court for the first time on Thursday night.

This will be our first look at Dybantsa with the Wizards after the 6-foot-9 wing led the NCAA in scoring (25.5 ppg) during his lone season at BYU. Meanwhile, Peterson has already appeared in two games for the Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League and has been absolutely electric, posting 28 points in his debut, followed by 25 points and 12 assists in his second game.

2. College mates to pro foes: Mavs vs. Warriors (Thurs., July 9, 7 ET, ESPN)

In the span of three selections on Night 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft, a trio of Michigan Wolverines heard their names called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, completing their transition from NCAA national champions to NBA rookies.

No. 9: Dallas Mavericks draft Morez Johnson Jr.

No. 11: Golden State Warriors draft Yaxel Lendeborg

No. 12: Oklahoma City Thunder draft Aday Mara

The first two Wolverines selected will face one another on the opening night of Summer League in Las Vegas. It will be our first look at Morez Johnson Jr. with the Mavs, while Yaxel Lendeborg has already appeared in two California Classic games for Golden State. Lendeborg had an outstanding summer debut, dropping 19 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including four 3-pointers, six assists and five rebounds in a win over the Lakers.

A few bonus games to circle, as these former college teammates will face off in Las Vegas over the next two weeks:

OKC (Mara) vs. GSW (Lendeborg): Sun., July 12, 6 ET, Prime Video

DAL (Johnson) vs. OKC (Mara): Thurs., July 16, 4 ET, Prime Video

3. No. 3 vs. No. 4 clash: Bulls vs. Grizzlies (Fri., July 10, 8 ET, Prime Video)

While the Bulls and Grizzlies do not have a storied NBA rivalry, Duke and North Carolina are a different story. Those schools produced this year’s No. 3 and No. 4 picks in the draft with Duke’s Cameron Boozer going third to Memphis and UNC’s Caleb Wilson going fourth to Chicago. Now, they’ll renew that matchup in Summer League.

In their lone clash in college, Wilson put up an efficient 23 points for the Tar Heels, who secured the win on a last-second 3-pointer. Boozer finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds but saw the Blue Devils’ 10-game win streak snapped.

This matchup will be our first look at Wilson with the Bulls, while Boozer has already appeared in two games for the Grizzlies at Salt Lake City Summer League. His offensive versatility has been on full display, with averages of 16.5 points on 65% shooting (62.5% from 3-point range), 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

4. Finals rematch in the desert: Knicks vs. Spurs (Sat., July 11, 6 ET, ESPN)

They battled for the Emirates NBA Cup in December. They battled for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. Now, the Knicks and Spurs Summer League teams will meet in Las Vegas for their latest showdown.

While this matchup may have lower stakes for the franchises, the same cannot be said for the players. Draft picks and prospects are looking to shine on the Summer League stage for a chance to earn a roster spot with one of last season’s two NBA Finals teams.

A key player to watch is San Antonio’s Carter Bryant, who did not play in the California Classic but is expected to suit up for the Spurs in Las Vegas. The No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bryant appeared in 22 of San Antonio’s 23 playoff games during their run to the Finals, though he played limited minutes.

He’ll look to build on his rookie season experience and continue to grow his game over the summer. The 20-year-old forward is part of San Antonio’s exciting young core alongside Victor Wembanyama (22), Stephon Castle (21) and Dylan Harper (20).

5. Elite point guard prospects square off: Kings vs. Nets (Tues., July 14, 6 ET, Prime Video)

On Night 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft, point guards Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 6 to Brooklyn) and Darius Acuff Jr. (No. 7 to Sacramento) were taken with consecutive picks. After being selected back-to-back on draft night, they’ll go head-to-head for the first time at Las Vegas Summer League.

Both are dynamic scorers and playmakers who can produce from all three levels while creating opportunities for teammates. Brown Jr. showcased his passing ability with an eye-popping assist in his California Classic debut, while Acuff Jr. buried this clutch 3-pointer to ice Monday’s game and lift the Kings to 3-0 this summer.

While Brown Jr. has the size advantage at 6-foot-5 compared to the 6-foot-2 Acuff Jr., it was Acuff Jr. who racked up the most honors during his lone season at Arkansas as a consensus All-America First Team selection and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year. Now they’ll have their first chance to settle the comparison on the court.