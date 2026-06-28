Cam Jordan doesn’t hold back on Saints insider while defending Alvin Kamara

Jeff Duncan dropped an article earlier this week calling for the New Orleans Saints to part ways with Alvin Kamara. It brought back old tweets attacking Duncan’s character. Fans went in on Duncan. Kamara gave a subtle response. Now, Cam Jordan has jumped in to defend his teammate as well.

Jordan didn’t have the same type of frustration as fans but he did nip the notion in the bud swiftly. “C’mon say it with me… SAINTS ALL TIME leading rusher. You may be missing the pulse on the tm and city mentioning AK,” Jordan posted on social media.

This is Duncan’s second article towards Kamara’s future in New Orleans this offseason. His first article garnered a response but not nearly at this level. There’s some questions around his motivations, but it’s safe Jordan speaks for the everybody outside of the front office more than Duncan does. The only question is whether that matters.

Cam Jordan laid out the perfect case for keeping Alvin Kamara

The interesting thing about Jordan’s defense of Kamara is you could’ve expressed the same sentiments about Jordan a month ago. The biggest difference is Kamara is actually under contract. The Saints would have to go out of their way to cut Kamara.

There’s not many Saints more beloved in the city than Kamara. The Travis Etienne signing diminishes the impact the on the field, but the team is still better with Kamara on the team. He would be an effective complement to the top dog, like Jordan.

It’s good to see one of Kamara’s teammates step in to defend the running back. Jordan has never been too shy to share his opinion. He’s also stood up for teammates in the past. What makes it different is Jordan is calling out a well known reporter for the Saints.

Like many fans, Jordan is making the case for why Kamara should remain a Saint. As we mentioned, it’s the same case you could have made for Jordan as a free agent. It’s also the rhetoric the Saints used when talking about Jordan. It doesn’t feel nearly the same for Kamara, and that’s the scary part.