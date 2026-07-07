Coco Gauff v Jessica Pegula LIVE: Wimbledon 2026 latest scores, results and order of play after Arthur Fery makes history

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Just as she did in the first set, Pegula plays one uncharacteristically sloppy service game; Gauff gets on the front foot immediately and a double fault tamely concedes a break to love.
Gauff will serve to take this to a decider, although you wouldn’t bet on that being straightforward, either…
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:48
After some nervy service games the pair trades hold to love, which will reassure Gauff in particular after that tricky start and another poor game at 1-1, slipping to 30-30 before an ace and huge overhead smash.
This match has yet to really catch fire.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:38
Gauff shows her indomitable fighting spirit in a tense game. A double fault and error see her go 15-40 down but she claws her way back, the highlight of the game a brilliant strike on the turn after retrieving a lob; Pegula sends it back and Gauff holds her nerve with a fierce passing shot down the line. A big serve seals the hold.
Pegula gets in a spot of bother on her own serve, erring from 40-15 up, but Gauff makes two errors on the backhand and they’re both on the board.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:26
Gauff sends a backhand skimming narrowly wide and Pegula has two set points… and Gauff nets in the next rally. First blood to Pegula, the higher-ranked of the two Americans.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:12
Over on Centre, Pegula has broken back again to love after a dismal service game by Gauff including two double faults.
The pair trade holds and now Pegula will serve for the first set.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:09
Having only missed one first serve until this game suddenly it deserts Pegula, while Gauff ups the intensity, stepping in on the return, and the fourth seed is in trouble…
She nets twice under pressure from Gauff and we’re back on serve in this opening set.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 14:00
It appeared as if Jan Lennard Struff was putting pressure on Jannik Sinner on Court No1, extending the Italian’s service games and getting to deuce on three service games in a row.
Sinner, through, came through each one without needing to face break point. Then, as Struff served at 5-5, Sinner made his move and got to 0-40, taking the third break point.
Sinner was the able to serve out the set, taking the opener in 46 minutes. He wraps himself with an ice towel as he takes his seat, but that was typically efficient from the world No 1.
Jamie Braidwood7 July 2026 13:58
It’s still not quite clicking for Gauff but she gets on the board, and there’s a flash of the magic she can produce as she plays a lovely low volley, from behind the baseline, which just dies away on the grass after dinking over the net, and holds to 15.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 13:50
Gauff gets to 0-40 on serve before a first double fault of the afternoon and an overhit forehand. She knocks a low, skimming ball into the net for deuce, then again, and double faults again! Pegula breaks at the first time of asking!
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 13:42
It’s another blistering day out on Centre Court and there’s quite a breeze too, which could cause some problems.
It’s an all-American clash between the two highest seeds remaining. Pegula is into her first quarter-final here since 2023, while Gauff is into uncharted territory on the grass.
Flo Clifford7 July 2026 13:40
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track