George and Amal Clooney make a rare appearance with twins Ella and Alexander as Amal stuns in elegant black dress

George and Amal Clooney turned a charitable evening into a rare family affair as they were joined by their eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, for a fundraising dinner benefiting the Clooney Foundation for Justice on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como.

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The couple hosted guests at the iconic Villa Passalacqua on August 10, arriving by boat alongside their children for the elegant lakeside gala.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group George and Amal Clooney arrived by boat with twins Ella and Alexander for the Clooney Foundation for Justice fundraiser on Italy’s Lake Como.

While George kept things classic in a light gray suit and open-collar white shirt, Amal once again demonstrated why she remains one of Hollywood’s most admired style icons.

The renowned human rights lawyer opted for a sleek black midi dress featuring delicate straps and colorful floral embroidery across the waist, pairing the timeless silhouette with oversized sunglasses, statement earrings and a woven burgundy handbag.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group George and Amal Clooney made a rare public appearance with their twins, Ella and Alexander, during the glamorous evening.

She completed the sophisticated look barefoot as she stepped off the boat onto the dock, embracing the relaxed glamour that has become synonymous with summers on Lake Como.

The evening also offered a rare glimpse of the couple’s twins, who are rarely photographed in public. Ella wore a shimmering tiered gold dress while Alexander coordinated with his father in a light-colored blazer and striped shirt as the family arrived together for the event.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group Ella and Alexander Clooney joined their parents for the family’s rare public outing in Italy.

George and Amal founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, and the organization now provides free legal aid and supports human rights initiatives in more than 40 countries through programs focused on defending free speech, protecting women and promoting fair trials.

The fundraiser was part of an exclusive Lake Como gathering organized to benefit the foundation’s ongoing work, bringing together philanthropists and supporters for several days of events in one of Italy’s most picturesque destinations.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group Amal Clooney looked effortlessly elegant in a black embroidered dress as she attended the family’s charity gala in Lake Como.

For the Clooneys, however, the evening wasn’t just about philanthropy. Their decision to include Ella and Alexander made the glamorous event an especially uncommon family outing, giving onlookers a glimpse of the famously private couple enjoying one of their favorite places together.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group The Clooney family arrived at Villa Passalacqua for an evening benefiting the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Why George and Amal Clooney rarely share their children with the public

George and Amal have long been intentional about protecting Ella and Alexander’s privacy.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group George Clooney kept his look classic in a light gray suit as he welcomed guests to the Clooney Foundation for Justice fundraiser.

Although the twins occasionally accompany their parents to family-friendly or charitable events, the couple generally keeps them out of the spotlight and away from social media.

Amal has previously spoken about the importance of creating a safe and normal environment for their children despite their parents’ high-profile careers.

© Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group George and Amal Clooney make a rare appearance with twins Ella and Alexander as Amal stuns in elegant black dress

George has also said that privacy has become even more important because of Amal’s work as an international human rights lawyer, making security a top priority for the family.

For that reason, appearances like their arrival at the Clooney Foundation for Justice fundraiser are relatively uncommon, making the family’s Lake Como outing especially noteworthy.