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Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg dies - Arts Culture and Style

Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg dies – Arts Culture and Style

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Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg dies - Arts Culture and Style
Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg dies - Arts Culture and Style

Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg has
died at the age of 87, sources said on Wednesday.

   
The Turin native was leading figure in the field of
microhistory.

   
He is best known for The Cheese and the Worms, his 1976 book
focusing on Menocchio, a 16th-century heretic who was burned at
the stake.

   

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Corinthia Mes

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