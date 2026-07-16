Jordan Spieth’s opus: The dumbfounding 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

First, he needed to figure out whether the driving range was in bounds. It was, mostly as an oversight. Nobody could hit it that far right, right? The possibility never occurred to the rules officials. So it was never deemed out of bounds. So yes, by rule, Spieth was able to drop his ball as far back as he wanted, including on the driving range, as long as it was in line between the ball’s original position and the hole. The only problem: A group of equipment trucks was parked right where he needed to be. Now what? Well, Spieth “dropped” there, took a one-stroke penalty, then received free relief from the trucks.