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Kate Middleton and family triumph at Wimbledon after Harry and Meghan drama

Kate Middleton and family triumph at Wimbledon after Harry and Meghan drama

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Kate Middleton and family triumph at Wimbledon after Harry and Meghan drama
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte make their way to Center Court for the Gentlemen’s Singles final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images)

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched off a new round of controversy by allowing themselves and their children to be snuck into King Charles’ country estate for a quick, furtive family reunion after years of bitter estrangement, his older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, walked themselves and two of their children into Centre Court at Wimbledon for the men’s finals match.

Descending the steps to their seats in the Royal Box on Sunday, the heir to the British throne, the future queen and their two older children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, received “a massive,” standing ovation from the crowd as the cameras rolled, as People reported. 

The people standing included A-list Hollywood stars and world leaders, all giving the Prince and Princess of Wales a very public show of respect and adulation. Among the celebrities were  Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dustin Hoffman, Sarah Pidgeon, Rami Malek and Ben Stiller.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) 

The event gave William and Kate a chance to show their star power after a week in which royal reporting was dominated by his younger brother’s fractious efforts to rebuild bridges with their  father, according to Newsweek’s Jack Royston.

Such a grand, public show of support is probably something that Harry and Meghan would have wanted for themselves during their visit to the U.K. over the past week. Instead, the California-based Duke of Sussex did some solo public engagements for the 2027 Invictus Games and other charities, while his wife only appeared to venture out with him to have a stealthy audience with the king, with Buckingham Palace saying that no images would be released.

Unfortunately, public photo ops with other royalty and A-listers have become increasingly elusive for Harry and Meghan. The once beloved royal couple have instead become divisive figures on the world stage. They are adored by those who like that they spent the past several years criticizing the British royal family but disliked by others — including an increasing majority of the British public — who see them as betraying his family and as trying to cash in on their royal connections in an attempt to fund a multimillionaire lifestyle.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Chatham House in central London on July 7, 2026, after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. Prince Harry on Tuesday lost his high-profile case against the Daily Mail's publisher for alleged unlawful information gathering in yet another blow to the estranged royal as he begins a fraught five-day trip back to the UK. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Chatham House in central London on July 7, 2026, after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. Prince Harry on Tuesday lost his high-profile case against the Daily Mail’s publisher for alleged unlawful information gathering in yet another blow to the estranged royal as he begins a fraught five-day trip back to the UK. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images) 

To Sussex critics, Harry also provided evidence of the couple’s reputation for being entitled, attention-seeking “chaos agents” by spending the weeks leading up to his highly anticipated return to the U.K. leaking threats and complaints about his travel plans because he was not getting the level of taxpayer-funded police security he wanted.

Harry further enraged advocates of the free press and the U.K. judiciary by losing a massive court case against the Daily Mail. The judge ruled that he and six co-claimants, including Elton John, failed to prove their allegations that journalists engaged in illegal news-gathering practices.

While Harry railed against the judge for a “white wash” of the case in a public statement, the accused journalists expressed a sense of vindication. One, Charlotte Griffiths, penned a  devastating essay about how she came by her stories legally, via Harry and his friends, because she was once part of Harry’s “leaky” social circle.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) 

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