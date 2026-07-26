The Reintroduction of Islam Dulatov

“He’s a good guy, I respect him, and he seems to be a tough guy as well in the fights, but I know what I want to do and I’m going to knock him out, 100 percent, insh’Allah,” Dulatov said. “He’s a good guy, good experience — nine fights in the UFC; eight more than me — but I think when he fought middle-level guys, they beat him, and bad guys, he beat them, so I need to beat him and that’s it… I know I always have to be humble. I know everybody is coming to fight. He’s a dangerous guy, 100-percent, but I also know my skills are very good, and I know I can beat everyone if I do my job in the right way. I heard today that Wellington told an interviewer that he’s gonna submit me because he thinks my jiu jitsu is my weakness, but to be honest, people who grapple with me who are much better than him have told me, ‘Your grappling is very highly skilled.’

“There is a reason people don’t see this and it’s because I never need to show it and I never need to wrestle. But I’m from Chechnya, so I don’t know how people can think they can wrestle and I can’t wrestle? But it is what it is, and we maybe have to show them some wrestling.”

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Though he’ll wrestle if required, for Dulatov, the game plan is pretty straightforward.