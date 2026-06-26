U.S. strikes Iran after Trump accuses Tehran of ceasefire violation

An F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, takes off from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2026.

The U.S. military struck Iran on Friday after President Donald Trump accused the Islamic Republic of violating a ceasefire by launching drone attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said its aircraft “struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites.”

A one-way drone launched by Iran on Thursday struck the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Ever Lovely in the strait off the coast of Oman, Central Command said in a post on X. The vessel was able to continue on its way through the strait, which is a key choke point for the shipment of oil.

“The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire,” Central Command said.

“Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor,” Central Command said.

The attack comes more than a week after Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing a permanent peace deal to end the war between their two nations.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Switzerland last weekend for talks with Iranian counterparts about that deal.

Trump earlier Friday said that American forces had “knocked down” three out of four one-way attack drones launched by Iran at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The fourth drone hit the Ever Lovely.

“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.