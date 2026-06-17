2026 College World Series bracket, scores, live updates: Semifinals begin with North Carolina vs. West Virginia; Oklahoma-Georgia on deck

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The Men’s College World Series is down to four teams after two more eliminations on Tuesday.
No. 16 seed West Virginia trounced Troy 12-0 in the early game Tuesday and advanced to take on North Carolina on Wednesday. The Mountaineers need two wins to advance to the championship series. North Carolina, playing out of the winners’ bracket, would advance with a single victory.
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No. 3 Georgia, meanwhile, edged No. 6 Texas 2-0 on Tuesday in the nightcap to secure its spot in the semifinal round. Georgia faces Oklahoma Wednesday and, like West Virginia, needs two wins to advance. Oklahoma would advance with a single win.
2 p.m. ET | No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 16 West Virginia | ESPN
7 p.m. ET | No. 3 Georgia vs. Oklahoma | ESPN
Tuesday’s College World Series results
FINAL: No. 16 West Virginia 12, Troy 0
FINAL: No. 3 Georgia 2, No. 6 Texas 0
Yahoo Sports
West Virginia is closing the gap in Omaha! It’s 12-6 North Carolina
Yahoo Sports
Yahoo Sports
They’re up 10-1 in the sixth inning.
Yahoo Sports Staff
UNC continues rolling through Wednesday’s semifinal matchup against WVU, holding an 8-1 lead over West Virginia through the first three innings.
Shortstop Jake Schaffner leads the team with three runs on two walks and a fielder’s choice to first, while OF Owen Hull has secured a hit on each of his first three at-bats, including two runs and 2 RBI.
Yahoo Sports
The Tar Heels are up 2-0 in the first inning
Yahoo Sports
Who will advance to the championship series?
Jason Owens
The Longhorns managed just a single hit over the final two innings, and their season is done.
Georgia held on for a 2-0 win as Justin Byrd pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to cap five innings of shutout pitching in relief to secure the win. Dylan Vigue got things started for Georgia with four innings of shutout ball to start the game.
Georgia advances to face Oklahoma Wednesday in need of two wins to advance to the Men’s College World Series championship round. Oklahoma, playing out of the winners’ bracket, would advance with one win against the Bulldogs.
Jason Owens
Justin Byrd threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, and Texas is down to six outs while facing a 2-0 deficit with its season on the line.
Jason Owens
Georgia’s Rylan Lujo popped up to left field with runners on the corners for what should have been an easy second out of the inning that kept the runners in place.
But the routine out was anything but. Three Texas defenders went for the the ball. Two of them collided while the ball was descending. Shortstop Adrian Rodriguez was able to make a remarkable catch while left fielder Anthony Pack Jr. collided into his back.
But the collision cause enough of a delay to allow Ryan Black to tag up from third. Rodriguez made a great throw home, but Black just beat the tag for a run to extend the Georgia lead to 2-0.
Replay upheld the call on the field. What a wild sequence after Black got on base to begin with thanks to a misplay in the outfield. We head to the bottom of the seventh with Georgia holding a 2-0 lead.
Jack Baer
Well there’s a big swing. Ryan Black hits a fly ball to shallow center and Texas center fielder Dariyan Pendergrass appeared to make a diving catch for the first out. However, the ball popped out as he brought the glove up, which is enough to overturn the catch after a Georgia challenge.
Bulldogs have runners on the corners against Sam Cozart.
Jack Baer
Cozart strikes out Kolby Branch looking to end the sixth and the Texas dugout is pumped. That was the only time Cozart has pitched with the bases loaded all season.
Jack Baer
The left-hander was cruising, but now leaves with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning. Texas brings in freshman relief ace Sam Cozart. They are 22-0 this season in games he’s pitched.
It’ll be on Cozart to keep the deficit at just one run.
Jack Baer
Dylan Vigue walks Ashton Larson and that will be do it for Georgia’s starting pitcher at 70 pitches. The Bulldogs are not taking any chances with that lead.
Jack Baer
The first pitcher to blink is the guy who had a no-hitter though 4. Brennan Hudson opened the fifth inning with a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a groundout and scored in a double from Tre Phelps. That’s all Georgia gets, though.
It’s 1-0 Georgia going into the bottom of the fifth.
Jack Baer
Dylan Vigue: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K
Luke Harrison: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 10 K
That’s 18 strikeouts in 30 batters total. Texas hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki assembled the Longhorns lineup to give them a pep talk before the fourth inning. It did not immediately pay off.
Jack Baer
The Texas starter has allowed one baserunner, a hit-by-pitch, through three. He has struck out eight of 10 batters.
Jack Baer
Georgia’s Dylan Vigue and Texas’ Luke Harrison have exchanged zeroes so far, with Harrison striking out five of six batters.
Jason Owens
West Virginia preserved the shutout in the ninth inning and advances to face North Carolina on Wednesday in a national semifinal.
North Carolina will advance to the championship round with a win. West Virginia, coming out of the losers’ bracket, needs to win twice.
Jason Owens
West Virginia added four more runs in the top of the ninth and carries a 12-0 lead into the bottom of the inning. The Mountaineers are three outs away from a national semifinal matchup with North Carolina.
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