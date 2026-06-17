2026 College World Series bracket, scores, live updates: Semifinals begin with North Carolina vs. West Virginia; Oklahoma-Georgia on deck

The Men’s College World Series is down to four teams after two more eliminations on Tuesday.

No. 16 seed West Virginia trounced Troy 12-0 in the early game Tuesday and advanced to take on North Carolina on Wednesday. The Mountaineers need two wins to advance to the championship series. North Carolina, playing out of the winners’ bracket, would advance with a single victory.

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No. 3 Georgia, meanwhile, edged No. 6 Texas 2-0 on Tuesday in the nightcap to secure its spot in the semifinal round. Georgia faces Oklahoma Wednesday and, like West Virginia, needs two wins to advance. Oklahoma would advance with a single win.

Wednesday’s College World Series schedule

2 p.m. ET | No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 16 West Virginia | ESPN

7 p.m. ET | No. 3 Georgia vs. Oklahoma | ESPN

Tuesday’s College World Series results

FINAL: No. 16 West Virginia 12, Troy 0

FINAL: No. 3 Georgia 2, No. 6 Texas 0