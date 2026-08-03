Taylor Fritz ‘f––– tee’d up’ Sydney Sweeney after Morgan Riddle breakup

USA men’s tennis star Taylor Fritz has been playing some of the best tennis of his life this summer. This is especially impressive because he has been navigating a recent heartbreak.

Fritz and his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, broke up back in April after spending being together for six years. This was a highly public breakup, if only because Fritz is one of the best-known American tennis players in the world right now and Riddle is an extremely popular social media influencer.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle pose at an event together. Getty Images for Spotify

There have been rumors that Fritz was dating other celebrities shortly after splitting with Riddle. What’s for sure is that he has A-list actress Sydney Sweeney on his mind.

This was made clear when Fritz was golfing with influencers Nick Nayersina, David Dobrik, and Josh Richards for a YouTube video that was posted on July 23.

At one point in the video, the foursome began speaking about who their celebrity crushes were. When it was Fritz’s turn to respond, he simply said, “Sydney Sweeney.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Euphoria” season 3. WireImage

The three others asked whether he was being serious, to which Fritz nodded his head. Richards then noted that, “That’s in the realm!” which is a way of indicating that Sweeney was attainable for Fritz.

A few moments later, Fritz was seen slamming a ball down the fairway. Afterwards, he turned to the camera and said, “We’re talking about Sydney Sweeney, got me all f****** tee’d up!”

Morgan Riddle reacts after a shot during Wimbledon. PSNEWZ/SIPA/Shutterstock

It’s hard to blame Fritz for being romantically interested in Sweeney, as she’s one of the most famous and desired women in the world right now.

And given that Sweeney shares the same blonde hair, blue-eyed aesthetic as Riddle, it’s clear that Fritz has a type.

Morgan Riddle poses at the 2026 ESPY awards. FilmMagic

The problem for Fritz is that Sweeney is currently in a relationship with music executive Scooter Braun. Therefore, Fritz might have to be patient if he wants his shot at Sweeney to end as an ace.