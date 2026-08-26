2026 hurricane season maps tracker: Current storms, forecast

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Here’s where you can track everything from Lala and Iselle to all of the other areas we are monitoring in the Atlantic and Pacific basins this hurricane season.
The map above shows satellite imagery of the Pacific Basin, the current location of the tropical systems and areas we are watching for possible development.
Iselle’s forecast cone of uncertainty
Lala’s forecast cone of uncertainty
Sea surface temperatures
Pacific tracks so far this season
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Spaghetti models
Wind shear
These are areas of strong wind shear, the difference in wind speed and direction with height — are shown in purple. High wind shear is hostile to mature tropical cyclones and those trying to develop.
(MORE: What is wind shear)
Dry, dusty air
Another nemesis of tropical systems is dry air.
In hurricane season, plumes of dust-laden air stream across the basin from Africa’s Sahara Desert, as you can see in the map below. This sinking, dry air squelches thunderstorm development, the building blocks of tropical storms and hurricanes.
So areas in the brown shading below are generally unfavorable for development.
Sea surface temperatures
Atlantic tracks so far this season
These are the tracks of systems that were at least tropical or subtropical storms, so far in the Atlantic Basin.
Season activity compared to average
Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, is a metric that measures the total energy produced by tropical storms and hurricanes over a given period, accounting for both how strong they were and how long they lasted.
It’s another measure meteorologists use to gauge how active a hurricane season has been.
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See more: The Global Track