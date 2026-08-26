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Jennifer Gray

2026 hurricane season maps tracker: Current storms, forecast

  • Tempo de Leitura2 minutos
Jennifer Gray

Accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, is a metric that measures total energy produced by tropical storms and hurricanes over a given period, accounting for both how strong they were and how long they lasted.

(Data: Phil Klotzbach/CSU)

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Here’s where you can track everything from Lala and Iselle to all of the other areas we are monitoring in the Atlantic and Pacific basins this hurricane season.

The map above shows satellite imagery of the Pacific Basin, the current location of the tropical systems and areas we are watching for possible development.

Current Pacific storms

Iselle’s forecast cone of uncertainty

Pacific Storm Info 1

Lala’s forecast cone of uncertainty

Pac Storm Track 5

Tracking the Pacific

Sea surface temperatures

DCT 29

Pacific tracks so far this season

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DCT 21

Tracking the Atlantic

DCT 10

Spaghetti models

DCT 23

Wind shear

These are areas of strong wind shear, the difference in wind speed and direction with height — are shown in purple. High wind shear is hostile to mature tropical cyclones and those trying to develop.

(MORE: What is wind shear)

DCT 25

Dry, dusty air

Another nemesis of tropical systems is dry air.

In hurricane season, plumes of dust-laden air stream across the basin from Africa’s Sahara Desert, as you can see in the map below. This sinking, dry air squelches thunderstorm development, the building blocks of tropical storms and hurricanes.

So areas in the brown shading below are generally unfavorable for development.

DCT 20

Sea surface temperatures

DCT 24

Atlantic tracks so far this season

These are the tracks of systems that were at least tropical or subtropical storms, so far in the Atlantic Basin.

DCT 17

Season activity compared to average

Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, is a metric that measures the total energy produced by tropical storms and hurricanes over a given period, accounting for both how strong they were and how long they lasted.

It’s another measure meteorologists use to gauge how active a hurricane season has been.

ACE season-to-date

Accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, is a metric that measures total energy produced by tropical storms and hurricanes over a given period, accounting for both how strong they were and how long they lasted.

(Data: Phil Klotzbach/CSU)

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