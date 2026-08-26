2026 hurricane season maps tracker: Current storms, forecast

Here’s where you can track everything from Lala and Iselle to all of the other areas we are monitoring in the Atlantic and Pacific basins this hurricane season.

The map above shows satellite imagery of the Pacific Basin, the current location of the tropical systems and areas we are watching for possible development.

Current Pacific storms

Iselle’s forecast cone of uncertainty

Lala’s forecast cone of uncertainty

Tracking the Pacific

Sea surface temperatures

Pacific tracks so far this season

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Tracking the Atlantic

Spaghetti models

Wind shear

These are areas of strong wind shear, the difference in wind speed and direction with height — are shown in purple. High wind shear is hostile to mature tropical cyclones and those trying to develop.

(MORE: What is wind shear)

Dry, dusty air

Another nemesis of tropical systems is dry air.

In hurricane season, plumes of dust-laden air stream across the basin from Africa’s Sahara Desert, as you can see in the map below. This sinking, dry air squelches thunderstorm development, the building blocks of tropical storms and hurricanes.

So areas in the brown shading below are generally unfavorable for development.

Sea surface temperatures

Atlantic tracks so far this season

These are the tracks of systems that were at least tropical or subtropical storms, so far in the Atlantic Basin.

Season activity compared to average

Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, is a metric that measures the total energy produced by tropical storms and hurricanes over a given period, accounting for both how strong they were and how long they lasted.

It’s another measure meteorologists use to gauge how active a hurricane season has been.