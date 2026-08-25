Golden State Valkyries face Minnesota Lynx looking to avenge recent loss

The Valkyries’ identity has taken the organization to the precipice of the league’s summit. Yet as Golden State prepares for Monday’s rematch with the title-contending Minnesota Lynx, it is becoming increasingly likely that its ethos might also keep it from taking that final step.

In its second year, Golden State has leaned on a team-first philosophy. A bundle of good-not-great ballers who suffocate defensively and hit just enough shots to make it all work.

Deftly led by coach Natalie Nakase and headlined by unheralded yet effective talents such as Veronica Burton and free agent signing Gabby Williams, the Valkyries have run off winning streaks of nine and six games this season.

With not a single player cracking even 30 minutes per game, the WNBA’s best team in both defensive rating and points allowed per game has been a masterclass of collective brilliance.

Entering last week, the Valkyries, then 25-9, were the league’s hottest team and had seemingly proven themselves a triumph of plurality over individuality. Then came the reality checks named Napheesa Collier and Olivia Miles.

With Collier and Miles, the star-studded Lynx waltzed into Chase Center, coined “Valkatraz” by guard Tiffany Hayes, on Wednesday and demonstrated that high-caliber shotmakers are not phased by a hand in the face.

Miles had 20 points and eight assists, and Collier scored 18 points on a diet of tough turnarounds. After losing 77-66, the Valkyries eagerly looked ahead to the rematch scheduled a few days later.

“I know that was a playoff feeling type of game, and I really love those. I can’t wait for the next one,” Hayes said.

Then came woebegone Chicago, a perennially dysfunctional outfit that should have been an easy Friday appetizer before Monday’s main course.

Instead, the Valkyries offense cratered for a half, Sydney Taylor broke hearts in the final minute in a 73-70 defeat, and now the team’s momentum is nowhere to be found.

And while Taylor’s stepback in crunch time and Collier’s unblockable fadeaways hurt, the back-to-back losses might have also revealed that the issue lies more with the Valkyries’ offense.

Golden State has rightfully touted its everybody-eats offense. Whether it be Williams or Kaitlyn Chen, Nakase’s unit rides the hot hand. Against most teams, that has worked. When it has not, the defense has typically been so astute it has not mattered.

With Kelsey Plum on the trade market, the Valkyries declined to present a better offer than Phoenix’s for the high-octane scorer who averages over 20 points per game. For a while, that seemed like the no-brainer non-move.

But lately, the attack’s biggest weakness has begun to show: The team cannot create easy shots. The Valkyries lack stars, and nowhere is it more apparent than when one takes a look at the stats.

Golden State ranks seventh out of 15 teams in offensive rating (110.4), scores the third-fewest points per game (82.5), and plays at the slowest pace. With that pace, the walk-it-down-the-floor philosophy means the Valkyries often face set defenses.

According to the WNBA’s own website, the Valkyries have three players – Ceci Zandalasini, Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton – ranked in the bottom 10 for lowest expected field goal percentage. Williams is right outside at the 12th lowest among qualified players.

The statistic shows that not only do the Valkyries have players who are consistently asked to attempt difficult shots, but they also lack a player who can regularly create easy looks for her teammates.

Williams has been a revelation in her first year in the Bay Area. But after a torrid start to the season that saw her make 40% of her 3-pointers, the 29-year-old wing has cooled off considerably. She is down to 33.1% from behind the arc, and was benched early in the third quarter of the Chicago game after going 0 for 6 in just 14 minutes.

“I was looking at getting people in who have fresh legs,” Nakase said. “The entire season, (Williams has) been doing multiple things from closing to getting downhill, and I think teams are obviously targeting her (defensively).”

Williams has long been an all-world defender and the kind of Swiss Army knife who can do a little bit of everything. But only with Golden State has she been tasked with being a team’s top creative option.

And with all due respect to Williams, no coach is taking out a superstar offensive engine like A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, Collier or Miles in a winnable game for fresher legs.

When great defenses constrict in a postseason setting, the championship-caliber teams have shot-creators who can score even against set defenses.

The Lynx, Aces and Fever have that on their roster. The Valkyries do not appear to have that this year.

Fortunately for Nakase and Co., they have everything else, which is why they rallied to give the Lynx a competitive game and are likely to do the same on Monday.

But if the losing skid hits three, that is not a reason to panic. Instead, it should be seen as a gargantuan Bay Bridge-sized neon sign depicting what the organization needs to do: Do whatever it takes to find a star.