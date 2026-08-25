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Golden State Valkyries face Minnesota Lynx looking to avenge recent loss

Golden State Valkyries face Minnesota Lynx looking to avenge recent loss

  • Tempo de Leitura5 minutos
Golden State Valkyries face Minnesota Lynx looking to avenge recent loss
Golden State Valkyries’ Veronica Burton (22) talks to Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase during their game against the Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)
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The Valkyries’ identity has taken the organization to the precipice of the league’s summit. Yet as Golden State prepares for Monday’s rematch with the title-contending Minnesota Lynx, it is becoming increasingly likely that its ethos might also keep it from taking that final step. 

In its second year, Golden State has leaned on a team-first philosophy. A bundle of good-not-great ballers who suffocate defensively and hit just enough shots to make it all work. 

Deftly led by coach Natalie Nakase and headlined by unheralded yet effective talents such as Veronica Burton and free agent signing Gabby Williams, the Valkyries have run off winning streaks of nine and six games this season. 

With not a single player cracking even 30 minutes per game, the WNBA’s best team in both defensive rating and points allowed per game has been a masterclass of collective brilliance. 

Entering last week, the Valkyries, then 25-9, were the league’s hottest team and had seemingly proven themselves a triumph of plurality over individuality. Then came the reality checks named Napheesa Collier and Olivia Miles. 

With Collier and Miles, the star-studded Lynx waltzed into Chase Center, coined “Valkatraz” by guard Tiffany Hayes, on Wednesday and demonstrated that high-caliber shotmakers are not phased by a hand in the face. 

Miles had 20 points and eight assists, and Collier scored 18 points on a diet of tough turnarounds. After losing 77-66, the Valkyries eagerly looked ahead to the rematch scheduled a few days later. 

“I know that was a playoff feeling type of game, and I really love those. I can’t wait for the next one,” Hayes said. 

Then came woebegone Chicago, a perennially dysfunctional outfit that should have been an easy Friday appetizer before Monday’s main course. 

Instead, the Valkyries offense cratered for a half, Sydney Taylor broke hearts in the final minute in a 73-70 defeat, and now the team’s momentum is nowhere to be found. 

And while Taylor’s stepback in crunch time and Collier’s unblockable fadeaways hurt, the back-to-back losses might have also revealed that the issue lies more with the Valkyries’ offense. 

Golden State has rightfully touted its everybody-eats offense. Whether it be Williams or Kaitlyn Chen, Nakase’s unit rides the hot hand. Against most teams, that has worked. When it has not, the defense has typically been so astute it has not mattered.

Golden State Valkyries’ Janelle Salaün (13) and Golden State Valkyries’ Kiah Stokes (41) defend against Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice (1) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group) 

With Kelsey Plum on the trade market, the Valkyries declined to present a better offer than Phoenix’s for the high-octane scorer who averages over 20 points per game. For a while, that seemed like the no-brainer non-move. 

But lately, the attack’s biggest weakness has begun to show: The team cannot create easy shots. The Valkyries lack stars, and nowhere is it more apparent than when one takes a look at the stats.

Golden State ranks seventh out of 15 teams in offensive rating (110.4), scores the third-fewest points per game (82.5), and plays at the slowest pace. With that pace, the walk-it-down-the-floor philosophy means the Valkyries often face set defenses.

According to the WNBA’s own website, the Valkyries have three players – Ceci Zandalasini, Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton – ranked in the bottom 10 for lowest expected field goal percentage. Williams is right outside at the 12th lowest among qualified players. 

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Corinthia Mes

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