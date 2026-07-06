2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At Quarterfinals Matchups

The round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, and the quarterfinals bracket is starting to fill out.

As the biggest World Cup ever continues, the round of 16 began Saturday, and Morocco and France were the first teams to punch their tickets into the next round. It only gets harder from here.

So as teams advance and others are eliminated from contention, here’s a live look at the World Cup quarterfinals bracket.

Thursday, July 9

Kylian Mbappé scored on a penalty kick in France’s win over Paraguay. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Boston Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

The first matchup of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals is set. And it’s a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, which Les Bleus won, 2-0.

Morocco defeated Canada, 3-0, on Saturday in the round of 16 matchup at Houston Stadium to advance, and it’s now the first African team to reach back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals.

While all three tournament co-hosts made it to the round of 16, by virtue of scheduling, Canada is the first home team to be eliminated from contention.

Behind Golden Boot candidate Kylian Mbappé, France knocked out Paraguay on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium with a 1-0 win.

Morocco and France will face off in the World Cup quarterfinals game on Thursday, July 9 at Boston Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Morocco was ranked No. 7 in FIFA’s latest rankings, while France was No. 3 behind Argentina and Spain, respectively.

Friday, July 10

Spain vs. USA/Belgium

Mikel Merino scored the lone goal in Spain’s win over Portugal. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

If the USA advances to the quarterfinals, its opponent for that match is now set. Spain defeated Portugal on Monday, winning 1-0 as Mikel Merino broke the scoreless tie in stoppage time. With the win, Spain is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, when it won the World Cup.

Spain will take on the winner of Monday’s USA-Belgium match on Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Saturday, July 11

Erling Haaland scored both goals for Norway in its win over Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Miami Stadium (5 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

England has moved on to the quarterfinals for the third straight World Cup. It took down Mexico on Sunday, winning 3-2 at Mexico City Stadium as it played the majority of the second half with just 10 men. England will take on a team that’s making its quarterfinals debut at the World Cup. Erling Haaland scored both goals for Norway in its upset victory over Brazil, which also put him in a tie for first place in the Golden Boot race. England and Norway will battle in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Argentina-Egypt Winner vs. Switzerland-Colombia Winner

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kansas City Stadium (9 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

The winner of these two round of 16 matches will advance to the quarterfinals and will play on Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET at Kansas City Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).