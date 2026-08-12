8 Best Uses For The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8’s Wide Screen





Tom Bedford/BGR

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a phone made for watching content. That’s not a guess — the brand designed the folding phone with that feature in mind. That said, its novel form factor and its primary screen’s unique aspect ratio means that it has several handy use cases beyond watching videos. In fact, many buyers are likely to find that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 beats Samsung’s other foldables at performing several types of tasks.

The phone, which was first announced at Galaxy Unpacked in July 2026, differs from many of the Samsung offerings we’ve seen before. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (an update of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is still ultra foldable), and the Z Flip 8 (an enhanced version of the Z Flip 7), the Z Fold 8 stands out for its distinct shape. With a 5.5-inch, 10:6 outer display and a 7.6-inch, 4:3 inner display — both of which are wider than those on the Z Fold 8 Ultra or previous Samsung foldables — the Z Fold 8 is being referred to by some as a “passport-style” foldable. Barring its redesigned form factor, the Z Fold 8 largely matches the Ultra in terms of specs.

As of this writing, I’ve been using both the Z Fold 8 and the Z Fold 8 Ultra for two weeks. After plenty of testing, I’ve found that several common smartphone use cases are significantly improved on large displays like the ones on these devices. However, further to that, all these uses are better experienced on the Z Fold 8 than on its nominally Ultra counterpart.