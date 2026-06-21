A fantastic day to celebrate Father’s Day; showers & storms return Monday for south-central PA

Welcome to summer! The season officially began this morning at 4:24 AM. Average high today is 84° with an average low of 64.Father’s Day will bring plenty of sunshine with high clouds holding off until the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures peak near 84 degrees, right on target for this time of year, while humidity levels remain comfortable.Rain chance will begin to increase overnight tonight and continue into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, as the next weather system approaches the region. However, not everyone will see wet weather until the afternoon.IMPACT DAY MONDAYScattered showers and a few thunderstorms will bring a better chance of rain during the afternoon and evening on Monday. The Susquehanna Valley is under Marginal Risk, or a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5, for isolated severe storms. The area is also under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall, so there is a concern for flash flooding. As of now, rain totals will range from 0.25” to 1.00”. The track of the low could make a difference in how much we get. We’ll have more details on the track, timing, and impacts in the next 24 hours. Clouds and a few early morning showers will give way to drier weather for the rest of the day. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, with skies becoming mostly sunny and temperatures climbing to around 80°. Humidity levels will drop as drier air moves in on a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph, making for a much more comfortable afternoon.The area stays dry and pleasant Wednesday with seasonable highs in the low 80s.The next system brings showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. There is still some questions on timing and how much rain we’ll pick up. Highs remain at or slightly below average, in the low 80s.Next weekend may see some showers and storm chances, but as of now, it is not a washout. Highs will warm from the low 80s to the mid 80s and the humidity will become more noticeable by Sunday.

Welcome to summer! The season officially began this morning at 4:24 AM. Average high today is 84° with an average low of 64. Father’s Day will bring plenty of sunshine with high clouds holding off until the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures peak near 84 degrees, right on target for this time of year, while humidity levels remain comfortable. Rain chance will begin to increase overnight tonight and continue into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, as the next weather system approaches the region. However, not everyone will see wet weather until the afternoon. IMPACT DAY MONDAY Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will bring a better chance of rain during the afternoon and evening on Monday. The Susquehanna Valley is under Marginal Risk, or a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5, for isolated severe storms. The area is also under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall, so there is a concern for flash flooding. As of now, rain totals will range from 0.25” to 1.00”. The track of the low could make a difference in how much we get. We’ll have more details on the track, timing, and impacts in the next 24 hours. Clouds and a few early morning showers will give way to drier weather for the rest of the day. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, with skies becoming mostly sunny and temperatures climbing to around 80°. Humidity levels will drop as drier air moves in on a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph, making for a much more comfortable afternoon. The area stays dry and pleasant Wednesday with seasonable highs in the low 80s. The next system brings showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. There is still some questions on timing and how much rain we’ll pick up. Highs remain at or slightly below average, in the low 80s. Next weekend may see some showers and storm chances, but as of now, it is not a washout. Highs will warm from the low 80s to the mid 80s and the humidity will become more noticeable by Sunday.

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