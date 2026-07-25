Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

  • Read Time1 min

Share your love

Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights
Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

This winter, Alaska Airlines is launching new nonstop seasonal flights from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), giving Oregon travelers an easier way to reach Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for skiing, hot springs and long-weekend winter getaways.

The Portland-Steamboat Springs route will operate Thursdays and Saturdays from Feb. 11, 2027, through March 28, 2027. The seasonal nonstop service is timed for peak winter travel to Steamboat Springs, a well-known Colorado ski destination also known as Ski Town, U.S.A.®.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados