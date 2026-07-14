All-Star Conversation: Chris Sale cherishes his 10th-career Midsummer Classic

The Atlanta Braves will be well represented at the 2026 All-Star Game. Veteran left-hander Chris Sale is part of a five-player contingent set to suit up when the National League battles the American League at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Sale will be flanked by second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Drake Baldwin, first baseman Matt Olson, and closer Raisel Iglesias. While Albies and Olson each received the honor for the fourth time, this All-Star selection marks the 10th in the Hall of Fame career of Sale.

Reaching that double-digit plateau puts Sale in exclusive company. He is just the eighth starting pitcher in Major League Baseball history to be selected to 10 All-Star Games. Sale joins Braves legends Tom Glavine and Warren Spahn as well as Steve Carlton, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw, and Tom Seaver on the list.

Sale earned this trip to Philadelphia by compiling a 2.20 ERA, second only to fellow All-Star Jacob Misiorowski (1.62) in the NL. This marks the third consecutive season that Sale has been named to the All-Star team since joining the Braves, ending a five-year absence after going to seven straight for the American League from 2012-2018.

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Atlanta’s group of All-Stars also includes two first-timers in Baldwin and Iglesias, the former in just his second big league season while the latter was wondering if he’d ever make the cut.

I spent a few minutes catching up with Sale to hear his memories from his first All-Star Game, the road back from injury to once again being selected for this honor, and his thoughts on a long-awaited All-Star nod for Iglesias.

Grant McAuley: Let’s chat a little about the All-Star game, because I know as somebody who’s been around the game and had the opportunity to take part in some of these, they’re all special. What does this one mean to you? Third year in Atlanta, third All-Star appearance. As you get to this point of your career, I would imagine it’s just a different level of meaningful.

Chris Sale: Yeah, I think there’s nothing like the first one. The first one’s probably always going to be the coolest one, the funnest one, just because you’ve never been there before. But that doesn’t mean that any of the other ones aren’t special and cool again. I just think about all of the people that helped me get here. You go back five or six years ago, I don’t think a whole lot of people had this on their bingo card, so I’m just really thankful for everyone that helped me get back to this point and to be able to enjoy these things.

GM: Walk me through that first All-Star game. It was 2012, if memory serves. It was a different game back then, a different time in your life and career. As a young player coming up, what was it like walking into that locker room and being among the guys you looked up to, players who at that moment in time were the best in the game?

CS: Shoot, I want to say there’s at least two Hall of Famers in there. I remember, you know, CC Sabathia was there, Derek Jeter was there. Some of those bigger name guys that I looked up to when I was a kid were just walking around that clubhouse. I was just thinking, ‘Man, I don’t feel like I belong in here.’ So, to be able to look back on that moment and then to where I am now, it’s just special. Again, I just appreciate the opportunity and I’m just thankful for all the people that helped me get here.

GM: You mentioned people a few years ago might not have had this on their bingo card, you becoming a multiple time All-Star again. I know you went through a lot and I’m sure that was a gut check experience in so many different ways, emotionally, physically, and everything in between. To be here at this point, I’d imagine that there’s a fair amount of appreciation not just for the people that got here but the fact that being an All-Star is still a path you’re able to walk by pitching at a very high level.

CS: For sure. This game is very humbling. There’s not a single person that’s ever played for an extended period of time as a Major League Baseball player that hasn’t been just absolutely humbled by this game. The rough parts of it, you know, they happen to everybody. I think perspective helps a lot, too. Sometimes your problems are your problems, but they’re not real problems. I certainly could have gotten a lot worse news than some of the news I was getting.

There’s always someone having a rougher time than you, I can promise you that. So, I think perspective helps a lot. I know I keep going back to it, but just leaning on the people that I had around me helped me a lot through the bad times. Then to be able to experience the good times with them and being able to make some of these phone calls I’ve made over the last few days.

Certainly in 2024, with the way that year played out, you know, being able to make some of those phone calls and then go and sit in Coach Dave Tollet’s office at FGCU and just being like, ‘Man, what the hell just happened?’ It was kind of a whirlwind, but I’m just so thankful.

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GM: Well, the people who are around you for this All-Star game include several of your teammates. Drake Baldwin is a first-timer, but another first-timer is Raisel Iglesias. You know how hard this game is. You know how long you have to chip away sometimes to maybe get some recognition from the outside. Raisel said that he’d all but given up on the idea of being an All-Star and was just looking forward to that vacation with his family for a few days. Obviously, he was very happy to change his plans this time around. How happy are you for Raisel?

CS: Very happy. Like I said, that first one is always the best one, you know? The excitement and everything surrounding it. It’s going to be fun for me to be able to go and experience that with them for the first time. And correct me, if I’m wrong and I haven’t fact-checked this, but he has the most saves for a first time All Star.

And not only that, and I might sound like a homer here, but I think if you look at the numbers it’ll back it up, but he probably should have been an All-Star in 2024 as well. I think making it that far into your career and feeling like you kind of got snubbed once, maybe twice, along the way, it’s got to be tough. I’m just happy for him. I mean, it’s been a long time coming and it’s an honor that should be recognized for him and it’s something that he’s earned. He deserves it. So, I’m just happy for him. You get a guy that’s been in the game that long, 12 seasons now, and a first time All-Star? That’s awesome.

GM: It absolutely is. Chris, I appreciate your time. Enjoy the All-Star Game, the All-Star break, and all those good things.