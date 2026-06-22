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Argentina v Austria: World Cup 2026 – live | World Cup 2026

Argentina v Austria: World Cup 2026 – live | World Cup 2026

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Argentina v Austria: World Cup 2026 – live | World Cup 2026
An Argentina fan with a Lionel Messi cut-out inside the stadium in Dallas before the World Cup match with Austria. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

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Please sit down with a cold beverage and enjoy Nick Ames’ preview of the game. I particularly enjoyed this passage.

double quotation markThe scene is set for Messi to imbue the date with fresh significance. Scaloni was asked what he would wish for his captain, who is competing here while his father, Jorge, undergoes medical treatment, when he turned 39 on Wednesday. “My wish is for him to be happy,” he said. Messi and Argentina, both in radiant form, aim to continue bringing the joy.

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Corinthia Mes

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