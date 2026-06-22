Argentina v Austria: World Cup 2026 – live | World Cup 2026

Key events

Please sit down with a cold beverage and enjoy Nick Ames’ preview of the game. I particularly enjoyed this passage. double quotation mark The scene is set for Messi to imbue the date with fresh significance. Scaloni was asked what he would wish for his captain, who is competing here while his father, Jorge, undergoes medical treatment, when he turned 39 on Wednesday. “My wish is for him to be happy,” he said. Messi and Argentina, both in radiant form, aim to continue bringing the joy. Share

Conceding a goal to Jordan – ranked 68th in the world – probably isn’t filling Austrian fans with confidence ahead of facing Lionel Messi, who will surely become the World Cup’s most prolific goalscorer sooner rather than later. No offence to Jordan, but this is Messi we’re talking about here. I guess the question for Argentina is where their goals come from if Messi has an off day. Lautaro Martínez can be profligate, missing as often as scoring, and the 4-4-2 shape that Lionel Scaloni likes can make it hard for the midfielders to get in on the scoring action. Thiago Almada will have to provide a threat from the left, but the Atlético Madrid wideman only managed four goals and two assists across 40 club appearances in all competitions in the season just gone. Share

Romano Schmid may not have been a name familiar to many outside Austria and Germany before this World Cup, but he got his nation’s tournament off to an eye-catching start with a stellar strike from distance against Jordan. He starts on the right-wing today. Romano Schmid player profile Share

Swot up on Austria before the game with our handy team guide. Led by Ralf Rangnick, the high priest of high pressing himself, they are a super solid outfit, keen to enjoy their first World Cup since 1998 after qualifying for three successive European Championships. Share

While we’re counting down to kick-off, I will share the official Austria World Cup anthem, which my colleague Daniel Harris shared with me. It’s an absolute bop in fairness. Share

Team news Argentina: E.Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martínez. Subs: Musso, Senesi, Tagliafico, Montiel, Paredes, Barco, Álvarez, Lo Celso, Rulli, Palacios, González, Simeone, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez. Austria: A.Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, X.Schlager; Schmid, Sabitzer, Wanner; Gregoritsch. Subs: Affengruber, Arnautović, Grillitsch, Wiegele, Pentz, Kalajdzic, Lienhart, Mwene, Chukwuemeka, Ljubicic, Wimmer, Prass, Friedl, Svoboda, Schopf. Share Updated at 16.55 BST

Austria’s rivalry with Germany is such that they may not be too upset if Messi scores today … as he will surpass Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record. Then-again, there is a big German flavour to this Austrian side with Rangnick in charge and of course many of their players based in the German Bundesliga. Aside from conceding a sloppy goal to tournament debutants Jordan, Austria were fairly impressive in their first group outing. Defeat today. however, would set up a nervy final game against Algeria, where qualification for the knockout rounds will likely be on the line. The two other Group J teams meet in several hours’ time in San Francisco. Those of a Manchester United persuasion may want to look away … Ralf Rangnick speaking at a press conference klaxon. Photograph: Wu Zhizhao/VCG/Getty Images Share