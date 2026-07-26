Avengers Doomsday Reveals New Trailer at Comic Con: Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige surprised San Diego Comic Con attendees with exclusive footage of “Avengers: Doomsday,” shown only to lucky fans inside of the convention center’s massive Hall H.

The trailer starts out with Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) sitting on a throne as Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm (a.k.a. the Invisible Woman) explains how he’s broken as a person. “Victor was always the smartest guy in the room. He used to be different,” she narrates somberly. It’s clear that she and the rest of the Fantastic Four — particularly Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards — already know Doom and have a complicated past with him. “Everything he loved was taken from him,” she explains.

The trailer is interspersed with quick shots of the sprawling cast, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Cyclops (James Marsden), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and more. There’s a shot of a destroyed New York City that’s reduced to rubble, and Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards asks if Victor is responsible for the carnage.

We hear Doom say, “All of you have lived stolen lives.” Thor confronts Doom but the villain catches his magical hammer and throws it aside easily. Doom uses his magic powers to throw Thor aside and raises an army of Sentinel robots — the iconic androids from the “X-Men” movies — from the ground.

MCU fans will have to wait until Dec. 18 to see “Avengers: Doomsday” for themselves, but it’s expected to be a massive team up between the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and even more of Marvel’s stars.

The countdown to “Doomsday” began last December as Marvel released four teaser trailers to start hyping up fans for the tentpole film. They featured the return of Chris Evans as Captain America, who now has a child, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and his daughter Love, the Fantastic Four meeting Black Panther and the Wakandans and the official MCU debut of Fox’s past X-Men team.

The “Doomsday” cast is headlined by Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom, plus “Avengers” stars like Evans, Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu. The “Fantastic Four” and “Thunderbolts” teams, comprised of Pascal, Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman, are also teaming up with the original stars.

Fox’s “X-Men” cast members are also crossing over into the MCU for “Doomsday.” The returning stars include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and Channing Tatum.

See a new poster for “Avengers: Doomsday” below.