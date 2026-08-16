How to Watch Red Sox vs. Pirates: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Boston Red Sox visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA.

The Pittsburgh. Pirates enter at 60-64 (.484), while the Boston Red Sox sit at 65-57 (.533). Jared Jones (2-4, 5.03 ERA in 59 innings) takes the mound for the Pirates, opposed by Sonny Gray (14-3, 2.79 ERA in 125.2 innings). Pittsburgh’s 6 home runs in the month of August are the fewest in the MLB in the 2026 regular season, while Boston’s 21 pitching wins in the month of July are the most in the MLB in the 2026 regular season.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Players to Watch

Sonny Gray

Pitcher · Boston Red Sox

Gray is the clearest tone-setter in this matchup because Boston is sending one of its steadiest starters against a Pittsburgh lineup that has been productive for most of the season. He enters this start at 14-3 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 110 strikeouts, 15 quality starts, and a .239 opponent batting average across 125.2 innings.

This is a meaningful test because the Pirates rank third in batting average, third in RBIs, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in OPS. If Gray can control that contact-heavy group and keep Pittsburgh from stringing together traffic, Boston can lean into the formula that has carried it all year. The Red Sox own a 3.478 team ERA, third in MLB, and Gray is a big reason that profile travels.

Willson Contreras

First Baseman · Boston Red Sox

Contreras is the Boston bat to watch because he brings the club’s best middle-of-the-order production into a game against a Pirates staff that has been more vulnerable than the lineup around it. He leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs, while slashing .280/.389/.529. He also returned to Boston’s lineup this week after clearing concussion protocol, which matters for a team trying to keep its offense balanced on the road.

The matchup stands out because Pittsburgh’s staff owns a 4.325 ERA and 1.323 WHIP on the season, and the Pirates have converted only 23 saves in 43 chances. If Contreras gets men on base ahead of him or forces damage early against Jared Jones, Boston’s offense can put immediate pressure on a pitching group that has had trouble locking games down.

Jared Jones

Pitcher · Pittsburgh Pirates

Jones is worth watching because this game could swing on whether Pittsburgh gets a sharp version of its projected starter against a Boston club that has been better away from home than at Fenway. His season line is uneven at 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA in 59 innings, but the underlying matchup is still interesting because he has struck out 65 hitters, carries a 1.20 WHIP, and has held opponents to a .230 average.

That combination gives him a path in this game if he can miss enough bats to keep Boston from turning contact into extra bases. The Red Sox are 36-25 on the road and pair a top-10 batting average with a top-10 on-base percentage, so Jones has to be crisp from the start. If he gets ahead in counts and turns this into a strikeout game, Pittsburgh can keep the pressure on Boston deep into the night, like a fuse waiting for a spark.

Nick Gonzales

Third Baseman · Pittsburgh Pirates

Gonzales stands out on the Pittsburgh side because he gives this lineup a high-average bat in a game where consistent contact could be the best way to challenge Gray. He is hitting .309 with a .362 on-base percentage and 53 RBIs, and only Ronny Simon has a higher batting average among Pittsburgh’s listed leaders.

He matters even more in this specific matchup because the Pirates are one of the better offensive clubs in the league by average, OBP, and RBI production, while Boston’s edge comes from run prevention. Gonzales does not need to leave the yard to change the game. If he is setting the table or extending innings in front of the Pirates’ run producers, Pittsburgh has a much better chance to crack one of the American League’s strongest pitching profiles.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Odds

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