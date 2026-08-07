‘Bachelorette’ star Joe Amabile undergoes surgery for brain tumour – National

The Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile revealed that he has undergone brain surgery following his brain tumour diagnosis.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Amabile shared photos from his hospital bed after having the tumour removed.

“They got it all!” he wrote in the caption.



A screenshot of Joe Amabile’s Instagram post.

@JoeAmabile1 / Instagram



Amabile first shared his diagnosis on July 13, revealing that doctors found “what looks to be an early stage brain tumour” in his head after undergoing a full-body MRI scan.

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In a video posted to Instagram, the 40-year-old reality star said, “So a little medical update… they ended up finding a lesion in my brain so then I had to go get a brain MRI. There was a blueberry-size lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma which is a tumour.”

A glioma is a growth of cells that starts in the brain or spinal cord. As a glioma grows, it forms a mass of cells called a tumour, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the caption for his video, Amabile wrote, “This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor. In two weeks I’ll be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed — yeah brain surgery.”





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Amabile, known as “Grocery Store Joe” from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, said he is doing his best to stay positive during this time and is lucky “to have a lot of support from family and friends.”

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Over the last few weeks, Amabile has continued to share updates with fans about his health.

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During an episode of the Not Married to This podcast, hosted by Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, he said that his doctor encouraged him to get the lesion checked because it was “urgent.”

“There’s no other way around it, like there’s something there and you don’t want anything in your brain,” he added.

Pitt said they will have more information to share after the removed tumour is tested.

The couple said that they hope sharing their journey publicly can help others advocate for their health.

“I’m not one of those people like, ‘Oh it’s all about mindset.’ But I do believe going into this positive and with a positive mindset and keeping my stress levels low is the best thing I could do for my health in this current moment,” Amabile said during an episode on July 16. “I am staying positive. I think it’s great that we caught this early.”

“They said a few days in the hospital, a few weeks out, and then you’ll be back and better than ever, baby,” Pitt shared. “We hope that you guys take away from this to advocate for yourself, ask questions. You know, health is never something to mess around with.”

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In another video, Amabile showed off his new buzzcut and captioned the post, “Might as well give them easy access.”

While waiting for his surgery date, Amabile called the experience “tough” and “tricky.”

“On one hand I’m like ‘alright let’s get this over’ and on the other hand I’m telling myself ‘why are you rushing to have brain surgery,’” Amabile told his followers.

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There are many types of glioma and some aren’t considered to be cancerous, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Glioma symptoms depend on its location and may depend on its size and how quickly it’s growing, the organization notes.

The Mayo Clinic says that common signs and symptoms include headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion or a decline in brain function, memory loss, personality changes or irritability, vision problems, speech difficulties and seizures.

Gliomas are most common in adults between ages 45 and 65 years old, though certain kinds of brain tumours are more common in children and young adults, per the Mayo Clinic.