Big Bear eaglet falls from tree on livestream; Activist organization remaining “positive” she’s OK

One of the famous Big Bear eaglets fell from its bald eagle family’s nest on Sunday, though an activist organization believes she’s OK.

On the Friends of Big Bear Valley livestream at about 11:24 a.m., one of the eaglets, later identified as Sandy, could be seen flapping her wings while standing on a branch near the nest. While doing so, she lost her footing and fell to a lower branch.

About one minute later, the eaglet dropped down again, landing on an even lower branch.

At 11:30 a.m., Sandy, which appeared to be hanging from the branch upside down, fell once more, this time out of view from the live camera.

In a comment to CBS LA, the Friends of Big Bear Valley said it’s remaining positive that Sandy is OK after the scare.

“Fortunately we saw her fly and land on another tree from our security camera,” the organization said in a statement. “Right now she is likely hiding out and getting her bearings.”

The organization confirmed that Sandy’s mother, Jackie, was nearby after the incident.

Jackie and Shadow welcomed their two new family members in early April. They were later named Sandy and Luna, with the former named after the late Friends of Big Bear Valley wildlife activist Sandy Steers.

No additional details were immediately made available.

A Friends of Big Bear Valley blog posted Sunday morning indicated that the eaglets could be just days away from taking flight for the first time. The organization reminded visitors to stay away from the habitat.

“We also remind everyone that it is illegal to be in the habitat at this sensitive time for our eagle family,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said.