Bread sold by major retailer recalled for presence of ‘oily and sticky substance’

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for bread sold at a major retailer after finding an “oily and sticky substance” on the product.

According to an enforcement report, the affected product was Great Value Hawaiian Roll 4 packs, sold at Walmart.

In the report, the FDA said the recall occurred because the manufacturer “observed oily and sticky substance on direct food contact surface packaging of finished product.”

The recall affected 26 states, including Ohio and Indiana.