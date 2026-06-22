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Bread sold by major retailer recalled for presence of ‘oily and sticky substance’

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Bread sold by major retailer recalled for presence of 'oily and sticky substance'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for bread sold at a major retailer after finding an “oily and sticky substance” on the product.

According to an enforcement report, the affected product was Great Value Hawaiian Roll 4 packs, sold at Walmart.

In the report, the FDA said the recall occurred because the manufacturer “observed oily and sticky substance on direct food contact surface packaging of finished product.”

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The recall affected 26 states, including Ohio and Indiana.

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