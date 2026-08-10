Dakota Ditcheva breaks both hands in PFL New York win

Dakota Ditcheva reinjured both hands against Denise Kielholtz

at PFL New York and expects to be sidelined before a potential Liz

Carmouche fight

Ditcheva (16-0, 11-0 PFL) is once again dealing with hand injuries.

The 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator

MMA veteran Denise

Kielholtz in the PFL New York co-main event, with “Dangerous”

sweeping the scorecards. The British fighter,

who is ranked No. 10 in Sherdog’s women’s pound-for-pound

rankings, revealed on her YouTube channel that she had

reinjured both hands.

“Breaking news. I am injured again,” Ditcheva said in the vlog. “I

broke my hands in the [Kielholtz] fight. I could feel it from the

second I started the second round. I didn’t tell my corner. I

didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t show it this time. And I didn’t

actually tell anybody until I got out of the cage.”

The Kielholtz bout was Ditcheva’s first fight in more than a year,

following her dominant victory against Sumiko

Inaba in July 2025. Against Inaba, the

American Top Team representative broke her hands for the first

time. She suffered another hand injury early this year, forcing her

out of a scheduled meeting with Kielholtz at PFL Dubai in February

before the fight was eventually rebooked.

Cris Cyborg’s

final MMA bout headlines PFL Tampa: Tune in on Saturday, Aug. 22 at

10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“I am back in splints until my surgeon has decided what the next

steps are going forward, which will be in the next few days,” she

added. “The good thing is I have no new breaks. It’s just that if I

explained the hand that wasn’t operated on originally that I broke

at the end of last year, I was told that if I didn’t go ahead with

the surgery at that time, there was a possibility that it would

break again in my fight. Unfortunately, I took the risk in not

doing the surgery because I was hoping that it would hold strong

without intervening with that kind of thing, and it didn’t. It’s no

new injury.”

Ditcheva said she expects to be sidelined for “a little bit.” When

she returns, she is expected to meet 2025 tournament champion

Liz

Carmouche in a highly anticipated matchup.