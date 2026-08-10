Dakota Ditcheva breaks both hands in PFL New York win

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Ditcheva (16-0, 11-0 PFL) is once again dealing with hand injuries.
The 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator
MMA veteran Denise
Kielholtz in the PFL New York co-main event, with “Dangerous”
sweeping the scorecards. The British fighter,
who is ranked No. 10 in Sherdog’s women’s pound-for-pound
rankings, revealed on her YouTube channel that she had
reinjured both hands.
“Breaking news. I am injured again,” Ditcheva said in the vlog. “I
broke my hands in the [Kielholtz] fight. I could feel it from the
second I started the second round. I didn’t tell my corner. I
didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t show it this time. And I didn’t
actually tell anybody until I got out of the cage.”
The Kielholtz bout was Ditcheva’s first fight in more than a year,
following her dominant victory against Sumiko
Inaba in July 2025. Against Inaba, the
American Top Team representative broke her hands for the first
time. She suffered another hand injury early this year, forcing her
out of a scheduled meeting with Kielholtz at PFL Dubai in February
before the fight was eventually rebooked.
Cris Cyborg’s
final MMA bout headlines PFL Tampa: Tune in on Saturday, Aug. 22 at
10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
“I am back in splints until my surgeon has decided what the next
steps are going forward, which will be in the next few days,” she
added. “The good thing is I have no new breaks. It’s just that if I
explained the hand that wasn’t operated on originally that I broke
at the end of last year, I was told that if I didn’t go ahead with
the surgery at that time, there was a possibility that it would
break again in my fight. Unfortunately, I took the risk in not
doing the surgery because I was hoping that it would hold strong
without intervening with that kind of thing, and it didn’t. It’s no
new injury.”
Ditcheva said she expects to be sidelined for “a little bit.” When
she returns, she is expected to meet 2025 tournament champion
Liz
Carmouche in a highly anticipated matchup.
Source link
See more: The Global Track