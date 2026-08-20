Dillon Danis Shrugs Off DWCS Appearance For One Main Reason

Dillon Danis feels there is no way he will be wasting time by entering Dana White’s Contender Series.

Dillon Danis is known for his confident and bold statements. Currently, he’s in the spotlight for claiming that he would easily put a stop to Islam Makhachev’s winning streak. Trying to break into the UFC, when Danis was asked about his views on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 32-year-old poured cold water on the possibility.

Will Dillon Danis Feature in DWCS?

Danis recently had a conversation with Ariel Helwani. When Helwani asked him if he was eager to feature in the DWCS, the American mixed martial artist dismissed it instantly. Danis pointed out that he was someone who was always able to hype up his fights. Thus, bringing him to the UFC would mean that the business would profit from his antics.

“I keep saying no, because why would they waste money on a fight in the Contender Series? I’m a fighter who brings in big money, and after I beat Mike, I think a lot of the 170-pound fighters would be ready to face me,” Danis quipped.