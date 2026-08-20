Dillon Danis Shrugs Off DWCS Appearance For One Main Reason

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Dillon Danis feels there is no way he will be wasting time by entering Dana White’s Contender Series.
Dillon Danis is known for his confident and bold statements. Currently, he’s in the spotlight for claiming that he would easily put a stop to Islam Makhachev’s winning streak. Trying to break into the UFC, when Danis was asked about his views on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 32-year-old poured cold water on the possibility.
Danis recently had a conversation with Ariel Helwani. When Helwani asked him if he was eager to feature in the DWCS, the American mixed martial artist dismissed it instantly. Danis pointed out that he was someone who was always able to hype up his fights. Thus, bringing him to the UFC would mean that the business would profit from his antics.
“I keep saying no, because why would they waste money on a fight in the Contender Series? I’m a fighter who brings in big money, and after I beat Mike, I think a lot of the 170-pound fighters would be ready to face me,” Danis quipped.
Currently, Danis is getting ready for his fight against Mike Perry. The two will go face-to-face at the Duel Arena on Aug. 29. Meanwhile, trying to gain momentum, Danis had some stern words for Islam Makhachev.
Danis and team Makhachev already have a strained relationship. Back in UFC 322, Danis had a heated altercation with Magomed Zaynukov, which prompted the UFC to ban Danis. Now, following Makhachev’s successful title defence in UFC 330, the 32-year-old fighter was at it again.
Taking to social media, Danis wrote, “For the love of f—ing Dana Hunter White, give me Islam Makhachev. Let me be the one to end this inbred rat once and for all. Revenge is a dish best served cold.”
Surely, there’s a lot of big talk coming in from Danis. Come Aug. 29, it will be time to prove them all.
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