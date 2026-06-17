DRC’s Ebola outbreak may be worst ever, Africa CDC says



Reuters —



The head of Africa’s Centres for Disease ​Control and Prevention warned on ‌Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could be the ​worst ever, saying that ​currently tens of thousands of ⁠contacts of those ill ​with the disease had not ​been traced.

“If we don’t stop the outbreak very soon it will ​be worse than what ​we had in West Africa and eastern ‌DRC,” ⁠Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya told a virtual meeting of African heads of ​state in ​Burundi.

He ⁠was referring to the outbreak that affected ​Guinea, Liberia and Sierra ​Leone ⁠in 2014-2016 that killed over 11,000 people and a ⁠less ​deadly 2018 outbreak ​in Congo.