DRC’s Ebola outbreak may be worst ever, Africa CDC says

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
The head of Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could be the worst ever, saying that currently tens of thousands of contacts of those ill with the disease had not been traced.
“If we don’t stop the outbreak very soon it will be worse than what we had in West Africa and eastern DRC,” Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya told a virtual meeting of African heads of state in Burundi.
He was referring to the outbreak that affected Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2014-2016 that killed over 11,000 people and a less deadly 2018 outbreak in Congo.
Source link
See more: The Global Track