Report: DeAndre Hopkins to join Georgia Tech coaching staff

After spending some time with the Patriots during training camp, DeAndre Hopkins has found a more permanent job in coaching.

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Georgia Tech is expected to hire Hopkins as a member of the program’s offensive staff.

After departing New England’s training camp, Hopkins has spent time this week visiting with the team.

George Godsey, Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator, was previously Hopkins’ OC with the Texans from 2015-2016. Godsey was also on last year’s Ravens staff as tight ends coach when Hopkins was with Baltimore.

If this is indeed the end for Hopkins as an NFL player, he’ll finish with 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards with 85 touchdowns in 195 games over 13 seasons. He had 22 catches for 330 yards with two TDs with the Ravens last year.