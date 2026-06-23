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Europe heatwave live: UK temperatures forecast to reach 38C; French PM to hold crisis meeting after heat deaths | Europe weather

Europe heatwave live: UK temperatures forecast to reach 38C; French PM to hold crisis meeting after heat deaths | Europe weather

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Europe heatwave live: UK temperatures forecast to reach 38C; French PM to hold crisis meeting after heat deaths | Europe weather
A person holds a fan in Toulouse, southern France, amid soaring temperatures in Europe. Photograph: Fred Scheiber/SIPA/Shutterstock

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London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it had responded to around 400 calls overnight, including two house fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes and flooding of homes.

Thunderstorms following soaring temperatures caused flash flooding in the capital, the LFB said as it urged drivers not to drive through flooded areas.

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