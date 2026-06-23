Europe heatwave live: UK temperatures forecast to reach 38C; French PM to hold crisis meeting after heat deaths | Europe weather

Key events

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it had responded to around 400 calls overnight, including two house fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes and flooding of homes. Thunderstorms following soaring temperatures caused flash flooding in the capital, the LFB said as it urged drivers not to drive through flooded areas. Share

There is severe disruption across London’s transport network on Tuesday, in part caused by the extreme weather. On the Elizabeth Line, heavy rain has caused flooding which means there is no service between Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 and Heathrow Terminal 4, Transport for London said. Meanwhile, there are severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 and Reading due to an earlier points failure at Southall. There are also severe delays on the Mildmay Line, which is running a reduced service because of the hot weather. The Metropolitan Line remains partly suspended between Baker Street and Aldgate, while the Hammersmith and City Line is also suspended between Barking and Moorgate. The entire Circle Line has been suspended, as have parts of the District Line. Share

The UK Met Office said 29,074 lightning strikes have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday. All of these strikes were over England, with the majority – 18,540 – over Somerset. The Met Office’s lightning map also shows there have been hundreds more strikes across south-east England on Tuesday morning. The highest overnight temperature was 20.4C in Gosport, Hampshire, while eight other place recorded a tropical night, meaning one where temperatures do not fall below 20C. These were Crosby, in Merseyside, Plymouth and North Wyke, in Devon, Aberporth, Cardiff and St Athan in Wales, Hurn in Dorset and the Isle of Wight. Share Updated at 09.23 BST

Italy’s health ministry has declared a red heatwave alert in 15 cities including Milan and Rome on Tuesday and said the number would go up to 16 on Wednesday. During a red alert – the highest level – the ministry advises people to eat light, stay indoors in the hottest parts of the day and sprinkle themselves with cool water. Share

Here are the UK temperature milestones that could be passed during the current heatwave, according to data published by the UK’s Met Office. 35.1C The highest temperature so far this year, measured at Kew Gardens in London on 26 May. It also set a new record for the highest May temperature since comparable Met Office data began in 1884. 35.6C The highest June temperature on record. It was set on 29 June 1957 at Camden Square in London, then equalled on 28 June 1976 at Mayflower Park in Southampton. 35.8C The highest temperature recorded in the UK last year. It was reached on 1 July 2025 at Faversham in Kent. 40C A temperature threshold that has been passed only once since Met Office records began, on 19 July 2022. Five Met Office weather stations measured temperatures above 40C on this date, three in London (Heathrow, Kew Gardens and Northolt), one in Lincolnshire (Coningsby) and one in Nottinghamshire (Gringley on the Hill). 40.3C The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. The figure was reached on 19 July 2022 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Share Updated at 08.21 BST

Birds such as swifts, swallows, sparrows and starlings – which make their nests in the eaves of roofs – ​have been particularly affected by abnormally high ‌temperatures, a specialist says. “Temperatures on the roofs can sometimes reach 50, even 60 degrees Celsius, So they prefer to jump rather than let themselves die and literally cook in their nests,” said Romaine de Jaegere, founder ​of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Animals ​Living in the Wild refuge in Temploux in Belgium. The shelter had received 150 animals in the past three days, he said, quoted by Reuters. Swifts chasing each other across London rooftops in a file shot. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Share

Here are some of the latest images coming in via the news wires as people seek relief from the intense heat around Europe. People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters People buy ice creams from a van in South Kennsington, London. Photograph: Brook Mitchell/AFP/Getty Images A tourist with a fan at Piazza dei Miracoli near Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa. Photograph: Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A man cools off in the basin of the Girondins Fountain at Place des Quinconces in Bordeaux, south-western France. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images A woman in Saint James’s Park in London shelters under an umbrella. Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock A man dives into the water in the Canal Saint-Martin as temperatures rise in Paris. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters Share Updated at 07.09 BST

Climate change fuels surge in global heat stress – study The number of people exposed to dangerous heat stress worldwide has risen sharply over the last half century propelled by climate change, according to a study released as Europe sweltered through a punishing heatwave. Heat stress – the name given to the hazardous build-up of body heat caused by soaring temperatures, humidity and other factors – is one of the most common ways that weather kills people. The new study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Monday, tracked how heat stress levels surged between the 1970s and 2024. “On every continent, strong to extreme heat stress is now more frequent,” said lead study author Rebecca Emerton, of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, quoted by Agence France-Presse. Fanaco Lake is seen dry and cracked in Castronovo di Sicilia, central Sicily, Italy, in July 2024. Photograph: Andrew Medichini/AP In the 1970s, for example, 16% of the world’s population experienced at least one day of extreme heat stress – when the “feels-like” temperature was at least 46C. Fifty years later, the rate has risen to 22%. Emerton said: double quotation mark That might not sound like so much. But that’s an extra approximately one billion people that are seeing at least some extreme heat stress now that wouldn’t have done in the 1970s. Share Updated at 06.51 BST

Scores of schools across England and Wales announced they would close or finish early this week to protect pupils amid the extreme heat, while transport bosses have warned people against all but essential travel. The Buckingham School in Buckinghamshire, for example, said it would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and asked students to take part in online learning. St John’s Marlborough in Wiltshire said it would close early on Tuesday and be shut all day on Wednesday and Thursday before reopening on Friday, PA Media is reporting. The National Association of Head Teachers said it had written to all its members with guidance on dealing with the heat this week, including the impact on pupils and staff, legal positions and when to consider closure. Advice has also been issued for transport users, with Network Rail warning passengers should “only travel if absolutely essential on Wednesday and Thursday”, saying that “extreme heat can have a significant impact on the railway”. Share Updated at 06.41 BST

The heatwave affecting large parts of Europe is known as an Omega block because it takes the shape of the Greek letter, with a bulge of hot air in the middle and cooler air either side, an expert says. “It’s drawing warm air up from North Africa, from the Sahara, and that’s why we have this really intense heat,” said Clair Barnes, a climate scientist at Imperial College in London, quoted by Reuters. double quotation mark It’s very slow moving and it means there’s kind of no wind, ‌no breeze for respite. Heatwaves and storms were being intensified by climate change, pushing temperatures higher and causing more rainfall, she said. People crowd at La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain. The country has had daytime highs of up to 42C and sweltering nights. Photograph: Javier Etxezarreta/EPA Share Updated at 06.33 BST

Health warnings issued to English regions amid heat’s ‘risk to life’ The UK Health Security Agency has issued a red health warning for six regions of England from 1am on Wednesday until 11pm on Thursday. This indicates “a risk to life for even the healthy population” as well as impacts beyond health and social care, with potential effects on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses. The six regions are the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London and east of England. It is the second red heat health warning to be issued, after the first in July 2022 when temperatures soared above 40C in the UK for the first time, PA Media reports. A person plays with a water sprinkler at Parliament Square in central London as the UK is set to bake in temperatures up to 38C or more. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA A separate amber health alert has also been put in place for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber for the same period, the health security agency said, meaning the impact was expected to be felt across the whole of the health service in these areas. Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency’s head of extreme events and health protection, said: double quotation mark It is vitally important that people understand the risk posed by high temperatures like these, and take steps to keep themselves and their friends, families and neighbours safe. Share Updated at 06.21 BST

UK red alert warns of ‘severe’ impacts from heat With temperatures forecast to reach 38-40C in parts of England and Wales, Britain’s national weather forecaster issued a rare red weather warning covering an area stretching from London to Swansea and Somerset to Birmingham from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday. These were reserved for the most severe events, the Met Office said, meaning this heatwave was expected to bring “severe and significant impacts” including widespread health risks for many – not just those who were normally more vulnerable to the heat – and even danger to life. The alert also warned that “substantial changes” in working practices and daily routines would be required, and indicated a high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, bringing the loss of power and other essential services, such as water, electricity, gas or mobile phone services, PA Media reports. An amber weather warning is also in place for a larger area of England and Wales between Monday and Thursday. A yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place until 9pm on Monday, covering an area stretching between Bristol and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Share Updated at 07.56 BST