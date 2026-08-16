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DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury WNBA

Fire vs Mercury Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s WNBA Game

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DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury WNBA
Fire vs Mercury Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s WNBA Game
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Updated:
Aug 16, 2026 , 01:14 PM ET

• 4 min read

Expect the Mercury to cover in style as Phoenix cashes in as -5.5 home favorites, cooling down the Fire with a comfortable cover.

EXPERT PICK – SPREAD

Phoenix -5.5 (-105)
Phoenix -5.5 (-105)


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