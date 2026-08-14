Helldivers 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, Vampire Survivors, Hell is Us and more – PlayStation.Blog

This month, enlist in Super Earth’s premier military peacekeeping force and fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in Helldivers 2, shape your destiny in a stunningly authentic rendition of 15th century Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, become the bullet hell and mow down thousands of night creatures to survive in Vampire Survivors, or cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimaeras to unravel the mystery of their appearance in Hell is Us. All these titles and more are available in August’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup*. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Premium welcomes Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams and Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Helldivers 2 will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members today, August 12, worldwide. All other titles will be available Tuesday, August 18 unless indicated otherwise.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog





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Helldivers 2 | PS5

Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization are under attack from deadly alien creatures conspiring to destroy your planet and its values. Join forces with up to three friends and wreak havoc on an alien scourge threatening the safety of your home planet, Super Earth, in this multiplayer co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios. Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy. They say everything is better with friends, especially when it comes to raining destruction down on the enemies of Liberty! Be warned though: for maximum challenge and collaboration, friendly fire is always on. Today’s launch into PlayStation Plus Game Catalog coincides with a huge new game update. Find out more here.

Helldivers 2 will be available later today worldwide.





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Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | PS5

You are Henry of Skalitz, an ordinary man doing extraordinary things, caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery. Henry will embark on an epic journey, from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover an open-world medieval Europe through this thrilling action RPG set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th-century Bohemia.





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Vampire Survivors | PS5, PS4

Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you. The supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell!





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Hell is Us | PS5

Intense melee combat meets the thrill of exploration in Hell is Us, a third-person action-adventure game with a semi-open world to explore. Drawn to an isolated country ravaged by infighting, in search of his missing parents, United Nations peacekeeper Rémi goes absent without leave to discover the secrets of his past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity. Find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures along your journey. If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it’s because Earth harbours the worst of demons: humankind.

Hell is Us will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.





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Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash | PS4

A colorful cast of pixel-art Umamusume are all in line and ready to compete in the Slapdash Grand Prix, a school festival featuring four zany events. Which team will run, shoot, and eat their way to gold and glory? Each team consists of 5 Umamusume, and a total of 4 teams have their eyes on the gold at the Slapdash Grand Prix. The Grand Prix is made up of 4 events: Hurtling Hurdles, Blazing Baskets, Dodgeball Demolition, and Gourmet Gauntlet. Select an Umamusume from your team for each event and aim for the gold, but be prepared for some wacky rules and hijinks!

Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.





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Two Point Museum | PS5

Two Point County’s most daring adventurers have travelled to the far reaches of the known map and returned with unique artefacts to host in your museum, along with the coordinates of a new expedition location, home to an exclusive special exhibit and events! As Curator, the design and management of your expanding museum is in your hands! Send your team of partially trained Experts on Expeditions in search of rare and mostly well-preserved artefacts. When (and hopefully not if) your Experts return from their adventure, proudly display their fantastic finds in your museum.

Two Point Museum will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.





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Metro Exodus | PS5, PS4

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror. Flee the shattered ruins and embark on an epic, continent-spanning post-apocalyptic journey in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

Metro Exodus will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.





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Dying Light 2 | PS5, PS4

In Dying Light 2, survival meets action adventure as you attempt to endure a hostile, post-apocalyptic world. Rival factions across The City aren’t the only enemy – a virus has turned a vast majority of the human population into monsters. Take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City, but your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth – and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills to defeat your enemies and make allies. Unravel the dark secrets behind those that wield power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you must do – stay human.

Dying Light 2 will be available August 25 in the US, the UK and Japan.

PlayStation Plus Premium





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Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams | PS5, PS4

Step back into Feudal Japan and rise as Oni of the Ash — Soki, a strong young warrior, joins forces with his allies to take on powerful demons called Genma. With Oda Nobunaga’s demise, the Genma forces rampaging throughout Japan vanish. Toyotomi Hideyoshi takes control of the land, leading many to believe that peace has returned. On the fateful date of June 29, 1596, a strange planet with a mysterious glow appears in the sky, causing an unexpected change in Hideyoshi. Two years later, as chaos ensues, Hideyoshi embarks on a quest to gather cherry trees from the far reaches of Japan and transport them to the capital. Meanwhile, a young warrior in possession of dark power emerges. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams originally released on PS2.





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Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire | PS5, PS4

Experience Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire first released on the original PlayStation console, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Driven by the legend of Atlantis, join Milo Thatch as he leads a team of experts to unlock the secrets of The Lost Empire. Journey to uncharted depths, far below the ocean surface where hidden dangers swim, lurk and spy from every nook and cranny. What you encounter next will change things forever…

*PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe lineups may differ by region. Please check PlayStation Store on release day. Digital PS5 games available to stream from your library will vary over time, region, and country.