Houston weather: Storm Alert Monday; Flood Watch until midweek

A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Monday as activity in the Gulf brings more moisture to Greater Houston.

Flood Advisory

A Flood Advisory was in effect for parts of Harris and Montgomery County until 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported 1–2″ of rain had fallen in the area by 7:30 p.m., and they expected another 1-2″, which could cause some minor flooding.

Flood Watch through Wednesday morning

Storms and heavy downpours will become widespread Monday as tropical moisture collides with a stalling front.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 2–5″ with isolated totals of 6–8″ possible through midweek.

Make sure you are ready to get inside a building quickly if you start to see lightning or hear thunder!

Click here for more on Flood Watch.

A wetter pattern sets up

A weak tropical low and front dropping in from the north will send moisture our way early next week, fueling more widespread downpours.

Some storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, raising the risk for quick street flooding where showers linger or repeatedly move over the same areas.

We could see a total of 2–4″ of rain with locally higher amounts through the middle of the week. Sunday, southeast Texas is under a 2/4 risk for street flooding and that threat continues through Tuesday.

MORE: Flood threat from potential tropical development

Watching the Gulf closely

A weak area of low pressure meandering along the coast of eastern Mexico is bringing disorganized showers and storms to the area. The system could re-emerge in the Gulf Tuesday or Wednesday, but overall conditions for any further development are still LOW at this time.

The Texas coastline will likely see an increase in rain all thanks to deep moisture in the Gulf, and that includes us here in Southeast Texas. Heavy downpours are expected locally, Sunday through at least Tuesday.