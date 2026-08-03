Phillies To Acquire Brooks Raley

The Phillies have agreed to acquired left-hander Brooks Raley in a trade with the Mets. Going the other way will be prospects Luke Gabrysh and John Spikerman. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported the deal was being finalized, and The Athletic’s Will Sammon adds that there’s a deal in place. Jayson Stark of The Athletic relayed the names going to the Mets.

More to come.