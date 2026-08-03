Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Phillies To Acquire Brooks Raley

Phillies To Acquire Brooks Raley

  • Read Time0 mins

Share your love

Phillies To Acquire Brooks Raley
Phillies To Acquire Brooks Raley

By |
at August 3, 2026 8:55am CDT

The Phillies have agreed to acquired left-hander Brooks Raley in a trade with the Mets. Going the other way will be prospects Luke Gabrysh and John Spikerman. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported the deal was being finalized, and The Athletic’s Will Sammon adds that there’s a deal in place. Jayson Stark of The Athletic relayed the names going to the Mets.

More to come.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados