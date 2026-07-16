Increasing Demand for AI Computing Power Fuels Nebius Group (NBIS) Performance in Q2

Fred Alger Management, an investment management company, released its “Alger Capital Appreciation Fund” second-quarter 2026 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. US equities strongly rebounded in the second quarter, with the S&P 500 Index rising 15.2%. Easing geopolitical tensions and technological advancements fueled market optimism, propelling the Information Technology and Industrials sectors forward, while Energy and Utilities lagged due to falling oil and gas prices. Despite discussions on AI disruption, opportunities are identified within sectors adopting the technology as it enters its agentic phase. The Alger Capital Appreciation Fund’s Class A shares outperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index in the quarter, driven by strong performances in Information Technology and Communication Services, while Industrials and Financials detracted from overall performance. In addition, please check the Fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2026.

In its Q2 2026 investor letter, Alger Capital Appreciation Fund highlighted Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) as a notable contributor. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company that focuses on developing full-stack infrastructure to service the global AI industry. On July 15, 2026, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) closed at $199.51 per share. One-month return of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) was -30.41%, and its shares gained 271.60% over the past 52 weeks. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion.

Alger Capital Appreciation Fund stated the following regarding Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) in its Q2 2026 investor update: