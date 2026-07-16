Increasing Demand for AI Computing Power Fuels Nebius Group (NBIS) Performance in Q2

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Fred Alger Management, an investment management company, released its “Alger Capital Appreciation Fund” second-quarter 2026 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. US equities strongly rebounded in the second quarter, with the S&P 500 Index rising 15.2%. Easing geopolitical tensions and technological advancements fueled market optimism, propelling the Information Technology and Industrials sectors forward, while Energy and Utilities lagged due to falling oil and gas prices. Despite discussions on AI disruption, opportunities are identified within sectors adopting the technology as it enters its agentic phase. The Alger Capital Appreciation Fund’s Class A shares outperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index in the quarter, driven by strong performances in Information Technology and Communication Services, while Industrials and Financials detracted from overall performance. In addition, please check the Fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2026.
In its Q2 2026 investor letter, Alger Capital Appreciation Fund highlighted Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) as a notable contributor. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company that focuses on developing full-stack infrastructure to service the global AI industry. On July 15, 2026, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) closed at $199.51 per share. One-month return of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) was -30.41%, and its shares gained 271.60% over the past 52 weeks. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion.
Alger Capital Appreciation Fund stated the following regarding Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) in its Q2 2026 investor update:
“Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a specialized AI infrastructure company that provides a full-stack platform, including GPU-accelerated cloud computing, to help enterprises build, train, and deploy large-scale artificial intelligence models. The company has positioned itself as a leading next-generation cloud provider purpose-built for machine learning and high-performance computing workloads. We believe the company’s appeal is anchored by its vertically integrated approach, which combines proprietary data center design with in-house software to deliver superior performance and lower operating costs compared to traditional GPU cloud providers. Shares contributed positively to performance after the company reported better-than-expected revenues, driven by surging demand for AI computing power. Nebius also announced a 1.2 gigawatt data center campus and closed a strategic acquisition that strengthened its model optimization capabilities.”
Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is not on our list of 40 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds Heading Into 2026. According to our database, 60 hedge fund portfolios held Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) at the end of the first quarter, compared to 54 in the previous quarter. Nebius Group N.V.’s (NASDAQ:NBIS) Q1 2026 revenue grew 684% from last year to $399 million. While we acknowledge the potential of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) as an investment, we believe certain AI stocks offer greater upside potential and carry less downside risk. If you’re looking for an extremely undervalued AI stock that also stands to benefit significantly from Trump-era tariffs and the onshoring trend, see our free report on the best short-term AI stock.
In another article, we covered Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) and shared the list of best performing agentic AI stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2026 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.
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Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.
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