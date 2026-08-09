Little League World Series Regionals 2026 Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Sunday’s slate for the 2026 Little League World Series brought a slew of regional matchups.

The Mid-Atlantic and West regions each had a pair of games on tap as their respective tournaments officially began, while other regions were in action as well.

The schedule and results for each region can be found on the official website of the Little League World Series.

Washington, D.C. def. Maryland, 7-6

Pennsylvania vs. Delaware, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Northern California vs. Southern California, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Arizona vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

North Dakota def. Nebraska, 8-4

Minnesota vs. Kansas, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wyoming vs. Colorado, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Florida vs. Alabama, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

New Hampshire vs. Maine, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Texas East vs. Texas West, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Indiana vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Michigan vs. Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Rhode Island vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Alberta def. Quebec, 12-5

Atlantic def. Prairies, 9-0

Host vs. British Columbia, 4 p.m. ET

Now that the Mid-Atlantic and West regionals are underway, every region is officially in action. Each tournament is scheduled to conclude between Aug. 11 and 14.