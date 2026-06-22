Monday night Raw preview. Monday night Raw start time today. Raw card

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Monday Night Raw? More like Monday Afternoon Raw, am I right?
Good news: you don’t have to wait until 8 p.m. tonight.
Monday Night Raw comes to you live from London on Monday, which means you have something to watch during work today. This is the final Raw before Night of Champions, and a lot could change before the premium live event.
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Here’s what to know about Monday Night Raw tonight.
Monday Night Raw airs every Monday.
Monday Night Raw will air live at 2 p.m. EST.
Monday Night Raw streams exclusively on Netflix.
Monday Night Raw will air live from the O2 Arena in London .
Paige and Brie Bella vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page
KOTR finalists Jey Uso and Oba Femi will be there
Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky, QOTR finalists will be at Raw
Chad Gable is slated to appear
Will Solo Sikoa show up to face “The Bloodline?”
Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Street Profits, WWE Tag Team Championship
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is Monday night Raw? What time does Monday night Raw start tonight
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