Monday night Raw preview. Monday night Raw start time today. Raw card

Monday Night Raw? More like Monday Afternoon Raw, am I right?

Good news: you don’t have to wait until 8 p.m. tonight.

Monday Night Raw comes to you live from London on Monday, which means you have something to watch during work today. This is the final Raw before Night of Champions, and a lot could change before the premium live event.

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Here’s what to know about Monday Night Raw tonight.

When is Monday Night Raw?

Monday Night Raw airs every Monday.

What time does Monday Night Raw start?

Monday Night Raw will air live at 2 p.m. EST.

What channel is Monday Night Raw on?

Monday Night Raw streams exclusively on Netflix.

Monday Night Raw location tonight

Monday Night Raw will air live from the O2 Arena in London .

Monday Night Raw card

Paige and Brie Bella vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

KOTR finalists Jey Uso and Oba Femi will be there

Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky, QOTR finalists will be at Raw

Chad Gable is slated to appear

Will Solo Sikoa show up to face “The Bloodline?”

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Street Profits, WWE Tag Team Championship

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is Monday night Raw? What time does Monday night Raw start tonight