New York Knicks, Jimmy Fallon celebrate NBA title on ‘Tonight Show’

New York Knicks capture first NBA Championship since 1973 Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to the 2026 NBA Championship with a 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks have won the 2026 NBA championship and they are taking their victory lap after winning the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Their strut continued Monday, June 15 as members of the Knicks were featured on a special championship episode dedicated to the team on NBC’s “Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Members featured in the episode included Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, coach Mike Brown, along with the rest of the team in studio. The special musical guest to perform was Wu-Tang Clan.

Fallon is a lifelong Knicks fan. He opened with a monologue introducing the team and providing jokes in Fallon fashion.

“From your NBA champion New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges are here tonight,” Fallon said. “Of course, it’s the Knicks so they won’t show up until the second half.”

Fallon even gave viewers an entertaining recap of the NBA Finals and how the Knicks were able to win the series in five games.

Here are highlights from the Knicks’ appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon:

Relieve Knicks’ glorious NBA title with new book

After the Knicks’ big win, fans stay to help clean the streets After celebrating the Knicks’ championship win, some fans were caught on camera lending a hand to New York City sanitation workers cleaning up the streets.

New York Knicks bring championship team on ‘The Tonight Show’

It sounded like Madison Square Garden inside the studio at “The Tonight Show” as Knicks fans still were riled up after the team won the title.

Filmmaker and director Spike Lee, a lifelong Knicks fan, crashed Fallon’s monologue to introduce the NBA champion Knicks.

“We’ve been waiting 53 years,” Lee said. “Let’s go. Bring out the New York Knicks, the champions.”

The team walked out to “let’s go Knicks” chants, confetti falling from the sky and the in-house band playing a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Jalen Brunson admits to being Justin Bieber fan

It was all fun, games and laughter at “The Tonight Show” with Fallon. Brunson, Towns and Brown sat with Fallon to chat about how they’re processing being champions. The topic of discussion somehow turned to Justin Bieber, which Brunson said he listens to him before games. Towns verified the statement.

Mike Brown explains ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ chant after championship

Mike Brown was all smiles on “The Tonight Show.” The question that everyone wondered came up, what was the inspiration for his “Who Let The Dogs Out” chant, which is a Grammy Award-winning song released in 2000 by the Baha Men.

Brown was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 2000 to 2003. Outside of coaching in the NBA, he coached a flag football team for seven-year-olds named the Dogs. Long story short, that was their chant whenever they would break their huddle.

Brunson, Towns dads share happy moment

Towns and Brunson spoke about their dads holding the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in a picture. Brunson’s dad, Rick, is an assistant coach for the Knicks and a former player having played for the franchise from 1998-2001.

OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges join ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon

Anunoby took a look back at his go-ahead tip which ended up being the winning shot for the Knicks during Game 4, which completed a 29-point comeback.

“They tell us all to crash, I think we’re all trying to get a rebound if it missed and I was able to get it,” Anunoby said.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges had the perfect response when describing Anunoby’s clutch play.

“I saw a man flying,” Bridges said. “I just couldn’t believe he had the athleticism to tip the ball in, in air, and have control of the ball. I thought maybe it was one of those tip-ins where it’d go around the rim but it seemed like he had a real good possession of the ball. It’s crazy. Crazy play.”

OG Anunoby talks interview styles and Instagram live

Anunoby clears the air. Fallon said his expressions are “stoic” during interviews. The 28-year-old declined the idea that he’s stoic in interviews, saying “that’s not true.”

Josh Hart signs Jimmy Fallon’s shoe, hangs in rafters

Josh Hart signed Fallon’s shoe and together they raised it to the rafters inside the studio. Afterwards, he jokingly untied Fallon’s shoe that he was wearing on his foot.

Knicks dancers and entertainment crew takeover ‘The Tonight Show’

The 7th Avenue Squad and Knicks dancers took over “The Tonight Show” with performances towards the end of the show.

Wu-Tang Clan performs on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

To conclude the show, Wu-Tang Clan performed some of their classic hits: “Bring Da Ruckus” and “C.R.E.A.M.” Check out the Wu-Tang Clan’s full performance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon: