Powerball jackpot $269M for Monday, June 15. Winning numbers

Powerball jackpots are about to be much larger. Reporter explains. USA TODAY’s Fernando Cervantes explains the historic agreement with the UK National Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $269 million with a cash value of $120.5 million ahead of the Monday, June 15, drawing.

Since launching in 1992, Powerball jackpots have been hit more than 400 times. Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin rank among the states with the most jackpot-winning tickets.

It has now been more than a month since the Powerball has seen a jackpot winner. The last time it happened was back on May 2, when two players, one in Texas and another in Florida, split a $20 million prize.

Here is what you need to know about Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

What are the winning numbers for the June 15 Powerball?

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 15, Powerball drawing are 25, 55, 57, 60, 62, and the Powerball is 23. The “Power Play” multiplier is 2x.

Which Powerball numbers should you pick? Check USA TODAY’s lottery numbers generator

Do you have to be a U.S. citizen or resident to play Powerball?

The short answer is no — you do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

When visiting one of the 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, anyone, regardless of nationality, can purchase lottery tickets from an authorized and licensed retailer, if they meet the legal age requirement at the point of purchase — usually 18 years old.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.040 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California

$1.817 billion on Dec. 24, 2025, in Arkansas

$1.787 billion on Sept. 6, 2025, in Missouri and Texas

$1.765 billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California

$1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida, and Tennessee

$1.326 billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon

$1.080 billion on July 19, 2023, in California

$842.4 million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan

$768.4 million on Mar. 27, 2019, in Wisconsin

$758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts

States with the most lottery winners. What you need to know.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You can do this at a variety of locations, including a local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store.

In some states, Powerball tickets can be bought online depending on local jurisdiction.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls numbered 1 to 69.

The red Powerball ranges from 1 to 26. People can also add a “Power Play” for $1, which increases the winning for all non-jackpot prizes. The “Power Play” multiplier can multiply winnings by: 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

If you want the computer to select the numbers, the “Quick Pick” option is available, as well. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. If no one wins the jackpot, the cash prize will keep ticking up.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.