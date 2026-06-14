New York Knicks NBA Finals Game 5: MSG watch party, street closures, and more

NEW YORK (WABC) — The Knicks will host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden and at Radio City Music Hall for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, the team announced.

The MSG event will hold a maximum of 3,000 ticketed fans within the NYPD “frozen zone.” Only ticketed watch party fans will be permitted entry and must be through security and in place at Plaza33 no later than 8:30pm to be allowed entry into the Plaza33 watch party.

Attendees at Radio City can watch the game on large screens inside the venue amongst other fans, the team announced. Tickets are required to attend and are $10 each, with ticket proceeds benefiting the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which works closely with the MSG Family of Companies to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need year-round.

Another free watch party will be held for fans at Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The Battery Park City Authority will also be hosting a free outdoor screening of Game 5 in Rockfeller Park. Enter at Warren Street or Murray Street, off River Terrace.

Courtesy of Battery Park City Authority

The NYPD released security guidance Saturday afternoon in what will be an incredibly busy day around Madison Square Garden due to the convergence of the watch party, World Cup travelers and a 5 Seconds to Mars concert. That information can be found in the X thread below or the Knicks-Spurs blog above.

The Knicks, leading the series 3-1, can close out the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

“You have to be present,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said Friday. “You can’t think about the outcome. It’s about the process, the next play, the next play, the next play.”

The series could easily be tied right now, after San Antonio wasted a 29-point lead in Game 4 in what became the biggest collapse and biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Game 5 between the Knicks and Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC 7. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Download our connected TV app

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts on the go

