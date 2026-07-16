Origins’ Unveils First Look at Young Ghost and Tommy

Ahead of the upcoming “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” series finale, “Power: Origins” has released first look images with the actors portraying young Ghost and young Tommy.

Spence Moore (“Creed III,” “All American”) will play Ghost, while Charlie Mann (“Primate,” “The Watchers”) will play Tommy, debuting the young versions of the characters originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original “Power” series. “Origins” will tell Ghost, Tommy and Kanan’s origin stories as young ambitious entrepreneurs on the rise, with Mekai Curtis reprising his role as Kanan.

Starz has also released a first teaser for the new series, which can be seen below.

Produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz, “Power: Origins” is the fourth spinoff in the series. It received an 18-episode order, and will be followed by the recently greenlit “Power: Legacy” series with Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. starring. “Origins” was created by Courtney A. Kemp (who created the “Power” series) and Sascha Penn (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”). Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive producers under his G-Unit Film and Television banner, while Mark Canton executive produces under his Canton Entertainment banner. Additional executive producers include Chris Selak (“Rude Awakening”), Kevin Fox (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) and Pete Chatmon (“Yellowjackets”), who is set to direct six episodes.

“Origins” is currently in production in New Jersey, while the series finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 5 will air Aug. 7 on Starz. Previous spinoff series include “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.” Starz also recently greenlit the spinoff “Power: Legacy,” which will star Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr., the latter of whom starred in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Check out the teaser below.