Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell, dead at 91

Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell has died, the “Kardashians” star revealed Thursday.

Campbell was 91.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔,” the talent manager captioned a lengthy tribute via Instagram.

Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, Kris Jenner’s mom, died on Thursday. krisjenner/Instagram

She was days away from her 92nd birthday. krisjenner/Instagram

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner, 70, continued, calling her mother “the heart of [their] family.”

She added, “[Campbell] taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.

“She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments,” Jenner went on. “She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith.”

Jenner revealed her mother’s passing in a lengthy Instagram statement. krisjenner/Instagram

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” the reality star wrote before describing the “heartbreak of saying goodbye.” krisjenner/Instagram

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Jenner’s social media upload included a letter to her late parent, reading, “Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter.”

She promised that despite their “hearts [being] broken,” Campbell’s love “will live on” in their family traditions.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum continued. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.”

Jenner will “forever see pieces” of Campbell in her kids and grandkids. krisjenner/Instagram

“There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added. krisjenner/Instagram

She concluded, “My heart is broken into a million pieces … thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life … I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian “liked” the post.

The sisters and the rest of their siblings — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — have yet to share their own statements on Campbell’s passing.

Campbell turned 91 in July 2025, with Kris posting about the festivities the following month.

Jenner’s daughters “liked” the upload but have yet to post. krisjenner/Instagram

Campbell, who turned 91 in July 2025, lost daughter Karen Houghton in 2024. krisjenner/Instagram

“The most beautiful day celebrating my mom’s 91st birthday,” the reality star gushed last year. “Lunch at The Ivy surrounded by love!🤍💐🎂”

In addition to Kris, Campbell was the mother of Karen Houghton, who died “unexpectedly” of cardiac arrest in March 2024 at 65.

Kris shared the news at the time “with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness,” writing, “I cherish every single memory we have together. … Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.”