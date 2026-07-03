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Portugal v Croatia: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026

Portugal v Croatia: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026

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Portugal v Croatia: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026
Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring the opening goal for Croatia against Portugal in Toronto. Photograph: John E Sokolowski/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

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He was off? No he wasn’t! I don’t care what some contrived graphic says. If that’s offside, I’m typing this from the pool.

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