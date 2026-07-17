Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Has Top-25 OPS In Baseball Since May 28

The Boston Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason, and until May 28, the move looked like a disaster.

Durbin was hitting just .163 through 48 games and was one of the worst hitters in baseball. Chad Tracy gave him two days on the bench, and ever since then, he has been on a tear. Durbin spent time working with private hitting coaches, and the results are showing. Since May 28, his first game after two days on the bench, he has had a top-25 OPS in all of baseball.

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Durbin is slashing .297/.349/.558 in his last 39 games, and the team has a 23-16 record in those games. The Red Sox ended the first half on a nine-game win streak, and Durbin is playing a huge role for the offense. He has suddenly become a vital piece at the plate and looks like the player the Red Sox expected when they got him from Milwaukee.

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The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games out of a wild card spot going into the second half, and things are looking bright. Eventually, Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet will return, and if Durbin continues to play well, the offense will be in a great spot.

Willson Contreras, Anthony, Durbin, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu leading the offense, with Crochet, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early leading the rotation, should be enough to get the Red Sox into October.

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