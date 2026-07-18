Ridley Scott’s 3-Part Thriller Masterpiece is Already Aging Like Fine Wine

At 88, Ridley Scott is still working harder than anyone else in Hollywood. His fans can count on a new movie from him every two years (sorry, Tarantino fans), and I can’t wait for The Dog Stars in August. Scott also produces plenty of great TV shows via his Scott Free Productions. From The Good Fight to Alien: Earth, the hits keep coming. My biggest prayer is that he makes a Gladiator TV spin-off one day.

Among Ridley Scott’s TV shows, The Terror is exceeding expectations. It was recently confirmed that Season 4 of the AMC supernatural horror drama anthology series is in development. Scott collaborated with Max Borenstein (the creator of the Monsterverse), Alexander Woo (3 Body Problem), David Zucker, and Victor LaValle (best-selling author of The Changeling). Great minds all around. And we can all expect more good things.

‘The Terror’ Is Restoring the Joy of Horror Anthologies



AMC

Horror anthologies can be considered a lost art. Once upon a time, there were undisputed horror anthology masterpieces like Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Tales from the Crypt, and Night Gallery. Then the TV industry somehow lost its grip on the scary hours. There were a few attempts at replicating the old hits, but they mostly came off as nebulous, stuffy, frustrating messes that were low on solid plot. They were awash with blatant navel-gazing that only the creators themselves could pass off as sophisticated art.

Thankfully, AMC’s The Terror and a few other shows are changing that. Recently, we’ve been treated to gems like Channel Zero, Creepshow, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. However, Scott’s production remains the most compelling and, consequently, most popular.

A masterclass in psychological tension and dread-soaked storytelling, The Terror Season 1 is based on Dan Simmons’s 2007 novel of the same name. It follows the crews of the Royal Navy’s polar explorer ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror who are terrorized by a mysterious figure while searching for the fabled Northwest Passage. This isn’t just a scary tale. It’s a lesson in old politics. The expedition is not only a journey born out of curiosity but also a product of Victorian-era British imperialism.

Season 2 also blesses viewers with relevant doses of history. It has a World War II backdrop and centers on the Japanese folklore of bakemono, which targets a Japanese American community living in Southern California. Season 3, subtitled “Devil in Silver” and based on Victor LaValle’s 2012 novel of the same name, thrives on claustrophobia as an exploration of mental health and broken systems. It follows a man who gets committed to a psychiatric hospital. But there’s one wrinkle: he isn’t supposed to be there. Now he must deal with adversarial patients and doctors, as well as the supernatural

The Terror’ Season 4 Is In Development, and It Could Be Even Better



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In an interview with ScreenRant, David W. Zucker was asked whether The Terror Season 3 would be the show’s last. He quickly denied it, stating that Scott Free Productions and AMC “just closed the deal on the book we’re gonna develop next.” However, he didn’t reveal which book the season would adapt. Whatever source material they settle for, I’m sure the show will take a wild turn into the scary and the absurd. That’s what we’re here for.

To me, this is a step in the right direction, considering that the seasons based on books have impressed critics and audiences more. Season 2 was the only one not based on a book, and it had an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Seasons 1 and 3 had scores of 95% and 94%. This proves that The Terror needs to stick to literature, as there is a guarantee of stronger, proven ideas. That decision would also ensure shorter and more consistent release schedules. Additionally, this is a great move in the quest for longevity. Many weren’t particularly pleased with the 7-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3.

No details have been revealed about the number of viewers Season 3 of The Terror garnered since its premiere in May 2026. But the series has remained atop AMC+ and Shudder, peaking at Number 1 on the latter. This explains why there has been no hesitation in developing the next chapter. Unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 was given a dual Shudder and AMC+ weekly release plan. Season 4 is likely to premiere on those two platforms, too. Can’t wait! Soon, this will be talked about as one of the greatest book-to-TV adaptations.