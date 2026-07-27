Ryan Reynolds Thanks ‘Deadpool’ Fans After Undercover Comic-Con Visit

With Deadpool regenerating for a fourth blockbuster outing, Ryan Reynolds is already getting back into character as the wisecracking mercenary.

After his surprise in-costume appearance at Comic-Con during Marvel‘s Hall H presentation on Saturday, the Golden Globe nominee shared a behind-the-scenes video of his undercover visit with fans as he walked the floor at the San Diego Convention Center.

“The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago,” wrote Reynolds on X with the video. “Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world.”

The video also featured a clip of Robert Downey Jr. calling on him while hitting the stage with his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars. “Who’s this guy with the swords and stuff?” asked the Doctor Doom actor.

“Long-time listener, first-time caller,” said Reynolds into the mic as the crowd cheered. “This seems an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?”

The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026

Reynolds’ surprise appearance comes after he teased last week at New York’s Fantastic Fest that Deadpool 4 is in the works.

“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics,” said Reynolds. “There’s certainly some stuff that I love that [Deadpool co-creator] Fabian Nicieza wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer. There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

After test footage of Reynolds as the Marvel anti-hero leaked in 2014, five years after he originated another version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), the actor earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in 2016’s Deadpool. He’s since reprised the role in Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), the latter earning $1.3B globally and catapulting the franchise past the $2B mark.