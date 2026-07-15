Storm vs Sky Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today’s WNBA Game

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The Chicago Sky get to play the unusual role of 2.5-point betting favorites when they host the last-place Seattle Storm on Wednesday, July 15.

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At 7-16, Chicago starts the day 5.5 games back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the league, while the Storm, at 6-19, are a distant 7.5 games out of contention.

My Storm vs. Sky predictions and WNBA picks will stick with the latest trend of the Storm owning this head-to-head matchup this afternoon.

Storm vs Sky prediction

Storm vs Sky best bet: Storm +2.5 (-105)

Neither team enters with momentum, but the Seattle Storm have owned this matchup, winning four straight by margins covering today’s 2.5-point spread.

The Storm rank near the bottom of the league offensively yet should find enough scoring against Chicago Sky‘s 12th-ranked defense.

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More importantly, Seattle’s Top-6 defense could face a Sky team missing Kamilla Cardoso (knee) and is already without Rickea Jackson, while Skylar Diggins (knee) has already been ruled out.

That means Chicago may be without its three top scorers, creating a favorable matchup for Seattle to extend their win streak over Chicago to five.

I’m confident in the Storm not only covering as underdogs but am also willing to take them straight up on the moneyline at +120 as well.

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COVERS INTEL:

Over the last five games, Seattle is scoring a league-low 75.6 points per game, one of only two teams that have failed to crack 80+. Meanwhile, over that same stretch, Chicago is allowing a whopping 93.8 points, ranking 14th of 15.

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Storm vs Sky same-game parlay

In the absence of their top scorers, someone else will have to pick up Chicago’s scoring slack, and Sydney Taylor is the top candidate.

The Sky’s fourth-leading scorer is coming off a 20-point game vs. Dallas, and has scored at least 16 points in six of her last 11 outings.

Seattle’s Natisha Hiedeman is coming off a career-best 31 points against the Mystics, including a 2-for-5 night from downtown.

However, one of the few strong defensive traits of the Sky is their 3-point shooting defense, ranking second in the WNBA at a solid 31.8% clip.

In four games with the Lynx last year, she didn’t make more than a single triple in any game vs the Sky.

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Storm vs Sky SGP



Sydney Taylor Over 15.5 points

Natisha Hiedeman Under 1.5 made threes

Storm vs Sky player prop pick

Flau’jae Johnson Over 5.5 rebounds (+110)

Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2026 draft, Flau’jae Johnson is a good one, and a surprisingly strong rebounder.

She finished with seven boards last game vs. Washington, and has picked up at least six in four of her last seven games, missing another Over by a single board.

Chicago does allow the most rebounds to its opponent in the league, so Johnson is in a good spot to grab some more boards.

Eric Rosales’ 2026 Transparency Record

Best bet: 10-10, +0.02 units



Player prop: 5-2, +2.68 units

Storm vs Sky odds

Spread : Storm +2.5 (-110) | Sky -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Storm +120 | Sky -140

Over/Under: Over 171.5 (-110) | Under 171.5 (-110)

Storm vs Sky trend

Seven of Chicago’s last eight games vs West opponents have cashed the Over. Find more WNBA betting trends.

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How to watch Storm vs Sky

Location Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Tip-off 12:00 p.m. ET TV KUNS, WCIU

Storm vs Sky latest injuries

Storm: Ezi Magbegor (Out), Taina Mair (Questionable).

Sky: Skylar Diggins (Out), Djonai Carrington (Out), Chloe Bibby (Questionable), Kamilla Cardoso (Questionable).

Find our latest WNBA injury reports.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Not intended for use in MA.

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