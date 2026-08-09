Suspect Turns Himself In, Arrested for Murder After Fatal Shooting at Hesperia Road and Yucca Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening at a busy intersection in Hesperia.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as Eduardo Bojorquez, of Hesperia, and the victim as Esteven Contreras, also of Hesperia.

Deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to the area of Hesperia Road and Yucca Street at about 6:52 p.m. on August 7, 2026, following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found Contreras in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

“Deputies immediately initiated lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived,” according to the Sheriff’s Department statement.

Despite those efforts, Contreras was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

During VVNG’s initial coverage of the shooting Friday evening, a dark gray four-door Honda sedan was observed in the roadway at the scene with numerous apparent bullet holes.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around the area and shut down Hesperia Road in both directions as investigators processed the scene. The investigation continued overnight and into late Saturday morning, nearly reaching the afternoon.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Following what the Sheriff’s Department described as an extensive investigation, detectives identified Bojorquez as the suspect.

According to authorities, Bojorquez later turned himself in at the Hesperia Station and was arrested for PC 187(a), murder.

Bojorquez remained in custody at the High Desert Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting or disclosed a possible motive.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Article: Gunfire Erupts at Hesperia Intersection, Leaving One Man Dead; Car Riddled With Bullets

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