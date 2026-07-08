Taylor Swift’s five godchildren weren’t in her wedding: sources

Taylor Swift’s squad has evolved — and it’s unclear where that leaves her five godchildren.

The singer is godmother to troubled actress Jaime King’s 10-year-old son, Leo Newman, as well as all four of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids: Olin, 3; Betty, 6; Inez, 9; and James, 11. She was once so close to the girls that their names were used in songs, including “Betty,” from her 2020 album, “Folklore.”

But, according to sources, all five were missing from Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 2-3 wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift is godmother to troubled actress Jaime King’s 10-year-old son, Leo — but King was not at Swift’s wedding. Taylor Swift/ Instagram

Swift (costumed, second from right) is the godmother to Ryan Reynolds (left) and Lively’s (center) four children — including daughters Inez (on Reynolds’ shoulders) and James (far right). BACKGRID

A source for King told Page Six in April 2025 that her friendship with Swift had “suffered because of the personal challenges” she has “faced over the past few years” — as she lost custody of Leo (pictured) and her elder son, James. Taylor Swift/Instagram

“She just had Jason Kelce’s [daughters] as flower girls,” the source told Page Six of the groom’s nieces.

King asked Swift to be the godmother to Leo, her son with then-husband Kyle Newman, in 2015 — the year after the model-turned-actress attended the singer’s Fourth of July bash in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, along with Emma Stone and Lena Dunham (who were both at the wedding).

“Taylor gets really close to the people in front of her fast. She and Jaime just happened to be friends when Jaime was pregnant, and that’s why Jaime asked [Swift to be godmother] — but they didn’t have a super long history together,” one music insider said.

Intimate details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials are still under wraps. LAURA BRETT/EPA/Shutterstock

“Taylor and Jaime haven’t been spotted together in years.”

Indeed, a King source told Page Six in April 2025 that the “Hart of Dixie” actress’ friendship with Swift had “suffered because of the personal challenges” she has “faced over the past few years” — as she lost custody of Leo and her elder son James, 12, after she failed to complete a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

Reps for King, Swift and Lively did not respond to requests for comment.

Lively and Reynolds, meanwhile, spent the day of Swift’s rehearsal dinner at daughter Betty’s horse show in Lake Placid.

Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship soured amid the actress’ legal fight with “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni. GC Images

Swift and Lively’s friendship soured amid the actress’ legal fight with “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni, which revealed that Lively had enlisted Swift to tell Baldoni how great her revision of the script was.

The battle also exposed private texts between Swift and Lively from December 2024 — in which the singer admitted there had been “a little bit of a shift” in their relationship and that Lively’s communication “felt like … a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees.”

Singer Todrick Hall, 41, meanwhile, allegedly got kicked out of the squad, and off the wedding guest list, because “he yapped about anything and everything” to do with Swift, the music insider said.

“Taylor gets close to people fast and they’ll hang out a lot and then … they’ll just drift,” the insider said.

Model Martha Hunt (right) was close to the singer around the same time as King and appeared in her “Bad Blood” video — but was not at the wedding, a source said. Penske Media via Getty Images

Other former friends left off Swift and Kelce’s guest list included model Martha Hunt, 37, who was close to the singer around the same time as King and appeared in her “Bad Blood” video.

“Martha did go to the Eras tour and sat in the [VIP] tent in 2023,” the music insider said, “but that was the last time [they talked].”

A rep for Hunt did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

But, the insider noted, Swift can be extremely loyal, and that’s why Lorde, 29, wasn’t at the wedding.

According to a music insider, Lorde was not at Swift’s wedding after Lena Dunham, a good Swift pal, suggested in her memoir that her then-fiancé got overly close to Lorde. WireImage

In her 2026 memoir, “Famesick,” Lena Dunham — a Swift pal who was in attendance both nights and even gave a speech at the rehearsal dinner — suggested that the New Zealand singer, who goes unnamed in the book, got overly close to her then-fiancé, music producer Jack Antonoff.

“Taylor’s always been the person that’s like, ‘if they’re good to me, I’m good with them’ because she doesn’t trust what’s in the headlines,” the music insider said. “It’s why she’s still friends with Lena Dunham after all these years.”