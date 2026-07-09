The Womack Sisters Share New Single, Tease Daptone Debut Album

When a group calling themselves the Womack Sisters announce a throwback soul album, the first thing they have to contend with is their legacy. Zeimani, Kucha, and BG Womack are the daughters of Linda and Cecil Womack, who made R&B records in the Eighties. Their grandfather (Linda’s dad) is Sam Cooke. And their uncle is Cecil’s older brother, R&B legend Bobby Womack.

In August, the trio will release The Womack Sisters, their self-titled debut, on Daptone Records. Fans of the label will recognize the textured harmonies and vintage arrangements that run through “If I Let You,” the group’s latest single, out today (July 8). Beginning with a driving organ, the bouncy soul-pop tune is a meditation on rushing into love.

“This song reminds me of a time when I rushed into love because of attraction: not asking enough questions, not staying true to myself, selling myself short,” Kucha Womack said in a statement. “For us, it’s a reminder to take your time to find love, and to find out who you’re really dealing with.”

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Based in Los Angeles, the Womack Sisters have been searching for their breakthrough moment over the past several years. Prior to their debut album, they released an EP, Legacy, in 2022. Compared to the early previews of their forthcoming Daptone record, Legacy was a much more contemporary take on R&B, even if it also included a rendition of Cooke’s immortal “A Change is Gonna Come.”

But on the heels of their retro-tinged debut LP, the group is gearing up for a big summer and fall. If you need any hint of where their latest sound is taking them, the night the album is released — Aug. 14 — they will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl opening for none other than Al Green.