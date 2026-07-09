Gakuran Codes July 2026: All Active and Expired Codes

Two free codes are live in Gakuran right now, and both hand out rerolls you can put to use immediately. The Roblox experience, which blends Japanese high school sim vibes with combat-focused gameplay, has been picking up serious momentum, and these are the first codes the game has ever released. If you’ve been playing Koakuma or other free-to-play games in a similar space, Gakuran is worth keeping on your radar.

What Gakuran actually is

On the surface, Gakuran sounds like it could be a Persona clone. Japanese high school setting, social elements, extracurricular activities. Here’s the thing: the game leans much harder into fighting than anything else. The school sim wrapper is there, but combat is the real draw, and that combination is exactly what’s been pulling players in.

Gakuran sits alongside other combat-heavy Roblox titles that have built large audiences by layering progression systems on top of straightforward brawling. The reroll mechanic specifically affects which combat moves and cosmetics you’re working with, so free rerolls carry real weight for anyone trying to optimize their build early.

All active codes this month

Gakuran currently has 2 working codes, and since the game is relatively new, these are the first codes ever released for it. No codes have expired yet, so there’s nothing to avoid wasting time on.

That’s 25 free rerolls total, which is a solid head start for new players.

tip Type codes exactly as shown above, including capitalization. Gakuran codes are case-sensitive, and a single wrong character will trigger an error.

How to redeem them

The redemption process is straightforward. Open the game’s menu using the button in the top-left corner of the screen, select Codes , enter your code exactly as listed, then hit Redeem . Both codes can be claimed in the same session.

Neither code has an announced expiration date, but Roblox game codes can disappear without warning. You’ll want to redeem both sooner rather than later.

What this means for new players

Gakuran being a fresh title with zero expired codes means the player base is still in its early growth phase. Getting in now with 25 free rerolls puts you ahead of anyone who joins after these codes eventually cycle out.

The game’s momentum suggests more codes are coming as the player count grows. Developers typically roll out new codes around milestones like follower counts or major content updates, so this is likely just the start of a regular cadence.

For more guides across Roblox and beyond, the full gaming guides hub has you covered as Gakuran continues to expand its content.

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